Four Reasons to Be Excited for Kyler Murray in Minnesota, Even If You Still Believe in J.J. McCarthy

EAGAN, MN — The summer of quarterback competition came to an end earlier this week, as head coach Kevin O’Connell officially announced Kyler Murray as the team's starter for the 2026 season. Naturally, every single Vikings fan reacted with equal enthusiasm and positivity to the news on social media. Jokes aside, the disconnect and disagreements make sense.

This is a fanbase desperate for a long-term answer at the most important position in sports, and the success of a homegrown young QB was an easy plotline to root for. For the time being, that story looks to be on hold for J.J. McCarthy and the fans hoping to see him earn the starting role this season. Instead, the team will roll with former Heisman-winning first-overall pick in Murray.

Murray’s initial signing with Minnesota was met with equal levels of intrigue and hesitation. Was he a fit for O’Connell’s offense? Were the stigmas attached to him in Arizona accurate? Why would the Cardinals seemingly pay him to leave?

I’m glad to share that through the first two weeks of camp, none of these concerns seem to have much merit. In fact, things may be heading in a decidedly positive direction. Here are four reasons I believe Vikings fans should be optimistic with Murray at the helm.

1. Kevin O’Connell is playing to his strengths

Perhaps the most reasonable concern about the Murray-Minnesota marriage was the potential mismatch in scheme fits. Murray had taken the majority of his career snaps from the shotgun, while O’Connell tended to have his QBs operate from under center.

So far through camp, though, we are seeing a distinct blend between the two. O’Connell has integrated more shotgun formations and even showcased pistol formations as well in the early stages of camp. Murray’s mobility, combined with a new outside run scheme for his running backs, opens the door to numerous possibilities and variations in formation.

Even when Murray has lined up under center, many of the concerns tossed around in the spring seem overblown so far. He’s very rarely used his legs through camp and has mostly proven capable of stepping up in the pocket and delivering accurate passes, despite pressure in his face.



The most optimistic outlook that should be taken from this is that Murray and O’Connell are approaching the perfect balance between sticking to a playbook with historic success and embracing his quarterback’s truly unique skillset.

2. The connection with Justin Jefferson is forming in front of us

Justin Jefferson and the Vikings cannot afford a repeat of his 2025 output. While Jefferson has been the very definition of a team player and leader throughout his career in Minnesota, he’s not getting any younger. Jefferson enters year seven — yes, that's right, seven — with high expectations of a return to form.

A career-low in yardage and a shocking two touchdowns in 2025 from him had some fans thinking the star wideout may be approaching the end of his patience, but he never wavered. Jefferson embraced the process of adding competition to the QB room and spent time working with both Murray and McCarthy in the offseason. Looks like that is paying off.

Jefferson and Murray are already forming a connection we’ve simply never seen him have with McCarthy. Murray is willing to throw less-than-perfect passes downfield with full trust in his WR1, a factor clearly missing from last year’s disastrous pass attack. Jefferson surpassed 1,500 yards in both seasons when the Vikings made the playoffs under O'Connell, a sure sign that his production is key to allowing the passing game to thrive.

3. We’ve barely even seen Murray's mobility in action, yet

Murray is much more than a scrambler, but man, is he good at it. His 3,193 career rushing yards and 32 rushing touchdowns are a far cry from the prototypical QB build many Vikings fans have grown accustomed to.

Murray hasn’t utilized his mobility much in camp, but when he has, it’s been impressive. Even in Wednesday’s practice, Murray used his legs on play action on 3rd and 1 to turn upfield and pick up the first down.

In total, the run may have netted a few yards, but the speed he showcased was cause for excitement. Last week, he showcased some longer scrambles, including a run up the middle for a touchdown at the team’s night practice. Murray’s ability to gain yardage on the ground will be a huge addition to the Vikings’ offense, whether it's via a short first-down conversion or a breakaway touchdown.

4. He's one of us

Murray joins Carson Wentz in the quarterback room as two guys with Vikings-related trauma before they even joined the team. Both have been open about the fact that they grew up rooting for the purple and gold, but Murray’s story from his introductory presser hits home especially hard for a generation of Vikings fans.

#Vikings QB Kyler Murray, who grew up a die hard fan, said he cried “real tears” when Brett Favre threw the interception in the 2009 NFC championship:



“Genuine fandom. Ran deep, Vikings gear through and through. A lot of purple in my household.”



Makes this even more special pic.twitter.com/KXQKpaYImF — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) March 12, 2026

Many of us can relate to Kyler’s formative experience in the 2009 NFC Championship game. A team with high expectations and elite talent, seemingly destined to win it all, loses in the most heartbreaking fashion possible. While this certainly does not guarantee anything about his performance on the field, he knows how much this team’s success truly means to the fanbase.

For a team with such a long history of pain and letdowns, that matters. Hopefully, Murray can bottle that childhood pain to bring joy to a new generation of Vikings faithful.

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