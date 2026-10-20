Giving Jake Golday a Bigger Role Is in the Vikings' Best Interest

Vikings rookies combined for just 42 total snaps in the Week 5 win over the Saints before the team's bye, but it may be time to take the training wheels off for at least one of their youngsters.

To date, the rookie class hasn't really made much of an impact in 2026 despite selecting five players in the top 100 of this year's NFL Draft. Top picks like Caleb Banks, who is a work in progress, Domonique Orange, who remains in a niche role, and Jake Golday, who is stuck behind some of the best that defensive coordinator Brian Flores's unit has to offer, have stayed mostly quiet.

For Golday, though, the breakthrough is looking closer and closer, and it might be time for Flores to unleash his second-round pick.

Vikings' door could be open for a Jake Golday breakout

Golday has played just seven defensive snaps this year, thanks in part to sitting behind studs like Blake Cashman, Eric Wilson, Dallas Turner and Andrew Van Ginkel. But the off-ball/edge tweener's impressive play and the apparent phasing out of Ivan Pace Jr. could open new doors very soon.

Golday's punch-out on the Saints' second-half kick return could be a signal of things to come, and he may soon be the first man off the bench for the linebacker group. The current holder of that title, Pace, had been playing double-digit snaps on defense in the first three games of the season, but those numbers dropped to just five and then two snaps in the last two contests.

It's not unreasonable to think that Golday could now get 10 to 15 defensive snaps per game moving forward, especially as changes could happen now that the bye week is over.

In fact, Flores hinted that it could be a possibility on Tuesday, noting that the Vikings are going to need their rookies down the stretch.

"We always have a plan to rotate guys, and I think you have to do that over the course of a 17-game season, but they have to earn it too. Every game situation is a little unique, but all of those guys have done a good job. They've certainly earned our trust. We wouldn't put them in if they hadn't done that. And we'll need them. We're going to need everybody." Brian Flores on the Vikings' rookies

"We're gonna need everybody" - Brian Flores on the #Vikings defensive rookie class pic.twitter.com/yt7lYQU5md — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 20, 2026

Golday's emergence may make a potential trade a moot point

While much has been made of the upcoming trade deadline, the 5-0 Vikings may not be the big buyers as most analysts expect. Names like the Chargers' Khalil Mack or Texans' Jadeveon Clowney have been thrown around as possible targets for edge depth, but Golday may make those options superfluous. With the rookie's ability to play off-ball and rush the passer, spending draft capital on a reserve rusher seems reckless, and the strong play of Kyle Van Noy rounds out a nice room.

Of course, injuries could become a factor, as the Vikings' defense has been very healthy up to this point. But the call may be coming from inside the house for Minnesota, and Golday already seems ready for a bigger role.

Golday's jack-of-all-trades build allows the Vikings to be a bit creative with how they utilize him, and while they're taking his development day-by-day, the rookie might force them to speed up their own timeline a bit.

Alec Lewis of The Athletic summed up Golday's potential impact perfectly with this quote from his college position coach earlier this year.

Ahead of the draft, Cort Braswell, the linebackers coach at Cincinnati, said one NFL coach asked him, “If I come back here in five years, and Jake Golday didn’t make it, why would that be?”

“That’s a really good question. Nobody has asked that." Braswell responded, “If he doesn’t make it, it’s your fault. ... There’s nothing you can put in front of him that he cannot accomplish.”

Assuming that's true, it's time for the Vikings to throw Golday into the fire.

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