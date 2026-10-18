The Good, Bad & Ugly From Caleb Banks's First 5 Games With Vikings

It would be easy to look at the first five games of Caleb Banks's NFL career and be unimpressed. The Vikings' first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft hasn't made a bunch of splashy plays since joining the league, and that can frustrate fans who wanted an immediate major impact.

In the first month of action for the Vikings, Banks has played a total of 102 snaps, with 82 of those happening on the defensive side of the ball and 20 snaps on special teams. He has turned that into 10 combined tackles, including one of those being for a loss. That is one tackle for every 6.5 snaps.

That said, there were both good and bad takeaways from Banks's early performance. As the Vikings' bye week continues, let's break down what the first-round defender has done well so far, as well as where he's come up short.

The good

Banks's most productive performance came in Week 2 against the Bears when he played 36 defensive snaps and three special teams snaps. In that game, he had a career-high six combined tackles, with one for a loss.

Seeing that Banks' best game came when he was on the field the most is encouraging. For comparison, he's only played 30 defensive snaps since then. If he can earn more time on the field in defensive coordinator Brian Flores's defense, he could be a more significant contributor.

The bad

Week 5 game against the Saints felt like a bit of a setback in terms of playing time, though.

Banks saw only nine snaps last week, seven on defense and two on special teams. Despite that limited time on the field, he was still able to record two combined tackles. The fact that he was able to turn such a limited role into decent production is a great sign of his growth and development, but it is concerning to see that his playing time isn't consistent yet.

The ugly

Banks's least impactful game was his first game as a pro.

Against the Packers in Week 1, the rookie defensive lineman played 16 defensive snaps and seven special teams reps but failed to record a single meaningful statistic. It's encouraging to see his production getting better as he gains more experience, but that doesn't change the fact that his career started on the wrong foot.

What to make of Caleb Banks's first 5 games

Joining the NFL as a six-foot-six, 327-pound defensive lineman has to be a culture shock. The big men in the trenches are not used to the type of conditioning it takes to keep up as a pro, and the difference between the levels of competition at the college level and in the NFL is massive.

Although Banks hasn't had the breakout game that many Vikings fans hoped for yet, there are plenty of reasons to be encouraged about his future with the Purple and Gold. Patience will be key with Minnesota's big rookie defender as he continues to develop with more time on the field.

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