Vikings Verdict: Judging Super Bowl Hopes, Jauan Jennings & Other Overreactions to Begin Bye Week

The Vikings are undefeated as their bye week arrives, despite taking the path less traveled. They've won ugly, but the Purple and Gold have found a way to pull out a win each time thus far, resulting in first-place status in the NFC North to begin Week 6.

Now, with some time to sit with their thoughts, how will the Vikings proceed moving forward?

Is the Super Bowl actually on the table? Should general manager Nolan Teasley trade his disappointing free agent?

Let's judge some potential Vikings overreactions after the Week 5 win.

Super Bowl is a realistic outcome

At 5-0, it's natural to start to look ahead to the playoffs, but the Vikings are also one of the more unusual undefeated teams in recent memory. Powered by a suffocating defense, an elite special teams unit and an offense that may have started to figure things out, not many NFL teams would want to see Minnesota on the schedule.

Brian Flores's success as the Vikings' defensive coordinator is a significant reason why they're in the Super Bowl conversation. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wins all count the same, of course, but the Vikings' previous opponents have a combined record of just 8-17. Meanwhile, the final 12 games feature just four opponents with losing records, putting their unblemished win/loss column to the test.

If the Vikings offense has truly turned a corner, then there's no reason Minnesota shouldn't be in the conversation at the end of the season. The "49" in 49ers may as well stand for the number of injuries they've faced this season, and as another 5-0 squad, they could be a threat to the NFC crown if they can get healthy.

If the Vikings' offense sputters again and the defense slips even slightly, though, this could easily become a .500 team. Still, barring an epic collapse, the Vikings will almost surely make the playoffs, and a one- or two-seed would go a long way towards a potential run.

Verdict: Not an overreaction

Bye week will actually do more harm than good

The Vikings are arguably peaking and now have to sit for the next two weeks thanks to an early bye. While the bye week will help to get some key players back—like Jordan Mason, Christian Darrisaw and more—an argument could be made that Minnesota would have rather suited up in Week 6 to keep this thing rolling.

Kyler Murray has completed 83% of his last 43 passes and put together his best game as a Viking in Week 5 against the Saints. Getting healthy will be an important step toward the ultimate goal, but for anybody out there who believes in momentum, this bye week couldn't have come at a worse time. Ultimately, it probably won't affect the budding offense too much.

Verdict: Overreaction

Vikings need to bail on the Jauan Jennings experiment

There are 11 other Vikings with more receiving yards than Jauan Jennings this year, and the question on everyone's mind is, "Should the Vikings trade him?"

A coveted free agent, Jennings has not found a home on the Minnesota offense, notching two catches for nine yards. Head coach Kevin O'Connell has been asked multiple times (h/t VikingzFanPage) about Jennings's lack of production and has quickly pointed out his contributions in the run game.

Fair, I suppose, but he wasn't brought in just to run-block a few snaps a game; the Vikings either need to find some ways to get Jennings involved in the passing game or cut this experiment short. His trade market would surely be robust despite the slow start to 2026, and the Vikings may admit defeat if things don't change ahead of the deadline.

Verdict: Not an overreaction

It's time to worry about the 2026 rookie class

In the Week 5 win, Vikings rookies played just 42 combined offensive and defensive snaps, including 20 from fullback Max Bredeson. Sunday wasn't much different from the rest of the year either, as the rookies have been used sparingly so far in 2026.

It was largely a quiet performance for the Vikings' rookies in Week 5, including RB Demond Claiborne. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The good news, though, is that the Vikings are winning without any significant contributions from their rookie class. So does it matter?

Ideally, getting solid production from at least a few rookies would be some assurance that things are set up for the future. Instead, 2027 might reveal how good (or bad) this class could be. With established starters at many of the positions like linebacker, edge or cornerback, it's not terribly surprising the rookies haven't gotten much of a look.

Not to mention, first-round pick Caleb Banks was always going to be a project.

Still, is there maybe a little too much up in the air after five games?

Verdict: Overreaction

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