Harrison Smith Is Slowly Becoming a Concern for Vikings (Even If It Hurts to Say)

If you go to a Minnesota Vikings game at U.S. Bank Stadium, you will probably see quite a few fans wearing a #22 Harrison Smith jersey. Now in his 15th season with the Purple and Gold, the veteran safety is universally loved and respected for his contributions to the team.

It was exciting when it was announced that Smith would return for the 2026 NFL season. A future Vikings Ring of Honor player, giving fans one more season of his hard-hitting, smothering play.

However, that is not what fans are getting this season. Instead, the six-time Pro Bowl, one-time All-Pro First-Team, and one-time All-Pro Second-Team defender has seldom been on the field. And when he is on the field, he looks like a shell of his former self.

Harrison Smith's return may be hurting the team more than helping

This season, Smith is playing less than half of the Vikings' defensive snaps. Of a possible 295 plays, he has been in on 140. He hasn't started a single one of Minnesota's first five games.

Smith's limited role in defensive coordinator Brian Flores' scheme isn't a problem, but there is an issue with his effectiveness on the field. His Pro Football Focus grade of 31.5 says it all. Smith is ranked dead last among 98 qualifying safeties.

The 37-year-old defensive back has been particularly bad in pass coverage. His PFF grade of 33.5 is the second-worst of all qualifying safeties this year. He has recorded seven combined tackles, three pass defenses, and a quarterback hit in the team's first five games.

What makes the situation even more complicated is that the player benefiting from extra playing time by picking up Smith's reps this year is Josh Metellus. In fact, Metellus has played all 295 defensive snaps for Minnesota so far this season.

The problem is that Metellus is struggling almost as badly as Smith. His 40.2 PFF grade ranks him 93rd among 98 safeties, and his 33.4 pass coverage grade, while allowing a 145.8 passer rating, is unacceptable.

The Vikings have done a good job hiding Smith and Metellus' struggles this year, but there will be a time when the team won't be able to pick up the slack, and an opposing offense will exploit their safety weakness.

It hurts to say it, but the Vikings need to figure out a way to get better play from Smith if they want to be contenders this year.

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