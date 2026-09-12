Grading Harrison Smith's Vikings Contract After Full Details Revealed

On Saturday, the Minnesota Vikings announced that veteran safety Harrison Smith will return to the team for the 2026 NFL season. This will be the 15th year in the league for the former Notre Dame defender.

What makes Smith's return unique for Vikings fans is that he has spent his entire career in Minnesota. He was a first-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft and became an instant contributor and fan favorite thanks to his aggressive play style.

The details of the contract that Smith will be playing on were revealed by Bring Me The News' Will Ragatz on X. The contract breakdown shows how smart this deal was for both the player and the team.

Harrison Smith's contract with the Minnesota Vikings for the 2026 NFL season is a masterpiece of salary cap manipulation.

Here is a quick breakdown of what Smith's contract looks like:

Base salary: $1.3 million

$1.3 million Signing bonus: $6.95 million signing bonus (spread over the next five seasons)

$6.95 million signing bonus (spread over the next five seasons) Available bonuses: $4 million

$4 million Incentives: $4 million

$4 million 2026 cap hit: $3.4 million

The only part of Smith's contract that fans might not like is how the bonus is spread out through the 2020 NFL season. Minnesota will be paying for a player who isn't on the roster for four seasons after 2026, but dividing up the money makes it much more manageable.

After bringing Smith back, Minnesota has approximately $5.945 million remaining in salary cap space. While they could have allocated more toward the money owed to Smith, the team is wise not to put themselves in a position where they can't make an emergency move during the season.

Not only do the Vikings get one of the most solid safeties in the league by bringing him back, but they also get a veteran leader to help the young defensive backs on the team get better before the 37-year-old decides to hang up his cleats for good.

One day, Smith will join the team's other legends in the Vikings' Ring of Honor. Not only that, but there is a strong argument based on his statistics for him to one day be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

If Smith records one interception this season, he will tie former Vikings defensive back Ed Sharockman for the third-most interceptions in team history (40). And since he is still playing at a high level, that is likely to happen.

A lot of the time, signing a player at the end of his career is a terrible idea. Many players who come back for one last hurrah end up looking extremely disappointing, and the situation ends up looking like a nostalgia signing based on the individual's past accomplishments.

Smith might be getting older, but he won't be a liability for defensive coordinator Brian Flores and Minnesota's defense. Last season, he played 793 defensive snaps. While that is the fewest he has played since 2013, He still had 54 combined tackles, 10 pass defenses, a forced fumble, and a sack.

Minnesota Vikings' contract grade for Harrison Smith: B+

Expect Smith to have a lower snap count this season to rotate in some of the young safeties on the team to give them some experience while allowing Smith some time to rest. His value as a mentor, a leader, a teammate, and a defender surpasses the cost of this contract in a big way.

It will be a day to celebrate when Smith decides to retire from professional football. Spending 15 seasons in the league and spending them all with one team is an extreme rarily in the league, but Vikings fans can be happy they got to spend that time with him in purple and gold.

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