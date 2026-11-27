Jalen Redmond is having a fantastic season for the Minnesota Vikings. The 27-year-old defensive lineman has been one of the most consistent and reliable players in defensive coordinator Brian Flores' unit.

Over 11 weeks, Redmond has played 500 defensive snaps, the fourth most of any qualifying defensive lineman. He has 32 tackles, seven quarterback hits, five tackles for loss, four passes defended, and two sacks.

After this season, Redmond is scheduled to become a restricted free agent. The Vikings can't allow him to sign with another team, making re-signing him a priority. Getting an extension done before the end of the season would be even better.

Jalen Redmond is earning a significant payday

The problem is that Redmond's excellent play, combined with the trending increase in NFL salaries, could mean that an extension will be expensive. His 80.6 Pro Football Focus grade is fantastic, and his 85.7 run defense grade ranks him second among all qualifying defensive linemen.

Finding a comparable player to estimate his potential contract isn't easy. However, one good comparison might be DaVon Hamilton of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hamilton is in his seventh season and has a 74 PFF grade. Although he has played considerably fewer snaps this season, he has a longer track record of solid play.

Hamilton is on a three-year, $34.5 million deal that averages $11.5 million per year. That seems like a good amount to not only reward Redmond for his play to this point, but also keep him under contract through the 2029 NFL season.

Redmond's price tag could continue to climb

However, the longer the Vikings wait to extend Redmond, the more likely it is that the price tag will increase. In fact, there would be plenty of leverage to hold out for around $17 million per year, like Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Ed Oliver, who has two more quarterback pressures than Redmond this season.

Although the focus of the team right now is being competitive for a potential playoff push, preparing for the future is wise. Minnesota drafted Caleb Banks and Domonique Orange this year to be the future of the defensive line, but having Redmond play so well has forced him into the long-term picture.

Honestly, a fair and reasonable extension for Redmond is around a three-year, $39 million deal. If the Vikings can lock him down on a deal similar to that, it would be a win for both Minnesota and the young standout defensive lineman.

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