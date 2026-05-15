How NFL Teams Referenced the Vikings in Their 2026 Schedule Release Videos
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The NFL has released the 2026 schedule, and with it came the annual tradition of teams dropping their schedule release videos. Some videos are better (Colts and Titans) than others (Dolphins and Packers).
The Vikings went big with AEW wrestling legend Chris Jericho playing a character as Will Reichard's waiter, with the kicker pondering a menu of food options related to Minnesota's opponents. Meanwhile, here's how Minnesota's opponents refrenced the Vikings in their videos.
Weeks 1 & 10 - Green Bay Packers
The Packers took the route, unfortunately, that several teams did by only referencing their opponents with a generic schedule printout instead of individualized, creative displays. The Packers' video spoofed on famous stop-motion, Claymation shows like "Celebrity Death Match" and "Robot Chicken" while having several Packers players play arcade games to "get ready for the season." The video ended with the above picture showing the team's schedule.
Weeks 2 & 18 - Chicago Bears
Bears receiver Rome Odunze got into character for Chicago's schedule release video, imitating famous painter Bob Ross. In his "Happy Little Matchups" painting, Odunze referenced the Vikings with a boat on a lake.
Week 3 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Buccaneers brought in comedian Bert Kreischer to help in a spoof on "Baywatch." Kreischer and a pair of Bucs linemen go around a beach terrorizing people who remind them of Tampa's opponents. The Vikings were included with the Lions and Packers as a trio of people paddling in a boat who were splashed by Kreischer on a jet ski.
Week 4 - Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins went down a similar path as the Packers, literally printing out their schedule at the end of a video featuring rapper and music executive Rick Ross talking with Miami players.
Week 5 - New Orleans Saints
The Saints called in the help of numerous famous newscasters and meteorologists for a riff on a weather forecast. The Vikings didn't get an individual reference, only being lumped in with the Browns and Packers in a 'Remaining Home Games' graphic made to look like an extended forecast graphic.
Week 7 - Indianapolis Colts
The Colts employed famous scenes from "The Simpsons." The Vikings were referenced by Homer, trying to turn off his bedroom light with a Clapper, which was a play on Minnesota's Skol chant. When the clapping doesn't work, Homer throws the lamp through his window.
Weeks 8 & 15 - Detroit Lions
Like the Packers and Dolphins, the Lions employed the printed schedule tactic. The video features Lions head coach Dan Campbell printing out the schedule, while NFL analysts talk about whether the Lions can bounce back after missing the playoffs last season. Campbell pins the schedule to a board outside his office.
Week 9 - Buffalo Bills
The Bills' video was a play on a meeting attempting to figure out what they were going to do for their release video. Numerous ideas were thrown out, including a barbershop quartet and Josh Allen suggesting a giant chrysalis. They combine those two ideas with a barbershop quartet singing about the Bills' 2026 schedule in front of a giant chrysalis.
Week 11 - San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers' video features a camera shot floating through a house in San Francisco as time moves through the decades. The Vikings are referenced by a 1990s arcade cabinet fighting game.
Week 12 - Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons went with the printed schedule approach. Before the schedule is printed, there are several minutes of SportsCenter-style videos that end with star running back Bijan Robinson printing the schedule.
Week 13 - Carolina Panthers
The Panthers kept it simple and cool. They blew stuff up that reminded them of their opponents. A Viking ship toy model was blown up to represent Minnesota.
Week 14 - New England Patriots
The Patriots used puppies to try to distract from, well, their offseason. Their video features pups playing with assorted chew toys with logos of their opponents. The Vikings were a stuffed, purple and gold foam finger with their logo on it.
Week 16 - Washington Commanders
The Commanders had running back Bill Croskey-Merritt doing science experiments. For the Vikings, Croskey-Merritt made dry ice bubbles by mixing dry ice with warm water and soap.
Week 17 - New York Jets
The Jets mixed paint colors, a la social media channel Art Craft Blend, to get the opponent's main color. The Vikings' purple was created by mixing "Raspberry Beret" red with "Minnetonka Blue," two obvious nods to Prince and Lake Minnetonka.
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Jonathan Harrison is a Minnesota-based sports writer and radio host who contributes to Bring Me The News and Sports Illustrated's On SI network. Primarily serving as video host and editor for Bring Me The News, Jonathan also covers the Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves and Gophers. He can also be heard on 1500 ESPN in the Twin Cities during the MLS season, where he serves as host and analyst for Minnesota United radio broadcasts.