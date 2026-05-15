How NFL Teams Referenced the Vikings in Their 2026 Schedule Release Videos

The NFL has released the 2026 schedule, and with it came the annual tradition of teams dropping their schedule release videos. Some videos are better (Colts and Titans) than others (Dolphins and Packers).

The Vikings went big with AEW wrestling legend Chris Jericho playing a character as Will Reichard's waiter, with the kicker pondering a menu of food options related to Minnesota's opponents. Meanwhile, here's how Minnesota's opponents refrenced the Vikings in their videos.

Weeks 1 & 10 - Green Bay Packers

Packers' schedule release | @Packers

The Packers took the route, unfortunately, that several teams did by only referencing their opponents with a generic schedule printout instead of individualized, creative displays. The Packers' video spoofed on famous stop-motion, Claymation shows like "Celebrity Death Match" and "Robot Chicken" while having several Packers players play arcade games to "get ready for the season." The video ended with the above picture showing the team's schedule.

Weeks 2 & 18 - Chicago Bears

Bears schedule release | @ChicagoBears

Bears receiver Rome Odunze got into character for Chicago's schedule release video, imitating famous painter Bob Ross. In his "Happy Little Matchups" painting, Odunze referenced the Vikings with a boat on a lake.

Just some happy little matchups 🎨 pic.twitter.com/mxaSU2VlOk — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 14, 2026

Week 3 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers schedule release video | @Buccaneers

The Buccaneers brought in comedian Bert Kreischer to help in a spoof on "Baywatch." Kreischer and a pair of Bucs linemen go around a beach terrorizing people who remind them of Tampa's opponents. The Vikings were included with the Lions and Packers as a trio of people paddling in a boat who were splashed by Kreischer on a jet ski.

Tampa Bay Watch is on the scene 🏖️😂



Our lifeguards are always on duty & this season, we protect the bay at all costs. pic.twitter.com/NysSRqqLic — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 14, 2026

Week 4 - Miami Dolphins

Dolphins schedule release | @MiamiDolphins

The Dolphins went down a similar path as the Packers, literally printing out their schedule at the end of a video featuring rapper and music executive Rick Ross talking with Miami players.

Mr. Ross wants to see you.



The 2026-27 schedule is here 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/Qa3nRDQ57F — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 14, 2026

Week 5 - New Orleans Saints

Saints schedule release | @Saints

The Saints called in the help of numerous famous newscasters and meteorologists for a riff on a weather forecast. The Vikings didn't get an individual reference, only being lumped in with the Browns and Packers in a 'Remaining Home Games' graphic made to look like an extended forecast graphic.

Week 7 - Indianapolis Colts

Colts schedule release | @Colts

The Colts employed famous scenes from "The Simpsons." The Vikings were referenced by Homer, trying to turn off his bedroom light with a Clapper, which was a play on Minnesota's Skol chant. When the clapping doesn't work, Homer throws the lamp through his window.

Weeks 8 & 15 - Detroit Lions

Lions schedule release | @Lions

Like the Packers and Dolphins, the Lions employed the printed schedule tactic. The video features Lions head coach Dan Campbell printing out the schedule, while NFL analysts talk about whether the Lions can bounce back after missing the playoffs last season. Campbell pins the schedule to a board outside his office.

Week 9 - Buffalo Bills

Bills schedule release | @BuffaloBills

The Bills' video was a play on a meeting attempting to figure out what they were going to do for their release video. Numerous ideas were thrown out, including a barbershop quartet and Josh Allen suggesting a giant chrysalis. They combine those two ideas with a barbershop quartet singing about the Bills' 2026 schedule in front of a giant chrysalis.

Week 11 - San Francisco 49ers

49ers schedule release | @49ers

The 49ers' video features a camera shot floating through a house in San Francisco as time moves through the decades. The Vikings are referenced by a 1990s arcade cabinet fighting game.

Week 12 - Atlanta Falcons

Falcons schedule release | @AtlantaFalcon

The Falcons went with the printed schedule approach. Before the schedule is printed, there are several minutes of SportsCenter-style videos that end with star running back Bijan Robinson printing the schedule.

This is Falcons Football: 2026 Compilation pic.twitter.com/JWM7ip9xoW — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 14, 2026

Week 13 - Carolina Panthers

Panther schedule release video | @Panthers

The Panthers kept it simple and cool. They blew stuff up that reminded them of their opponents. A Viking ship toy model was blown up to represent Minnesota.

Should be a blast 💥



Panthers x CMPD Bomb Squad



📺 NFL Schedule Release tonight at 8pm ET on @nflnetwork @Ticketmaster | #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/9lGslpbOjc — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 14, 2026

Week 14 - New England Patriots

Patriots schedule release video | @Patriot

The Patriots used puppies to try to distract from, well, their offseason. Their video features pups playing with assorted chew toys with logos of their opponents. The Vikings were a stuffed, purple and gold foam finger with their logo on it.

The goodest schedule release EVER 😍🥹🐶 pic.twitter.com/JqOoyxL5mF — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 15, 2026

Week 16 - Washington Commanders

Commanders schedule release video | @Commanders

The Commanders had running back Bill Croskey-Merritt doing science experiments. For the Vikings, Croskey-Merritt made dry ice bubbles by mixing dry ice with warm water and soap.

Week 17 - New York Jets

Jets schedule release video | @nyjets

The Jets mixed paint colors, a la social media channel Art Craft Blend, to get the opponent's main color. The Vikings' purple was created by mixing "Raspberry Beret" red with "Minnetonka Blue," two obvious nods to Prince and Lake Minnetonka.

football is ART (craft blend)



your 2026 Jets schedule reveal 🎨 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/lV7PTzbc8O — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 14, 2026