Vikings' Full 2026 Schedule: 4 National TV Games, Home-Heavy Finish

The Minnesota Vikings' 2026 schedule has been officially revealed, and it features four nationally televised games, which is a drop after playing seven primetime or exclusive window games last season.

While their national TV exposure is down, the Vikings will notably appear in the late-afternoon window four times, including three times in the first four weeks of the season. Minnesota will also play internationally for the third time in the last four years when they travel to Mexico City the weekend before Thanksgiving to take on the 49ers.

Because the San Francisco game will be played at a neutral site, it leaves the Vikings with just seven true road games in 2026.

Here's the full schedule, with home games in bold.

Week 1: Green Bay Packers (9/13, 3:25 p.m., CBS)

(9/13, 3:25 p.m., CBS) Week 2: at Chicago Bears (9/20, Noon, FOX)

Week 3: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9/27, 3:05 p.m., FOX)

Week 4: Miami Dolphins (10/4, 3:05 p.m., FOX)

(10/4, 3:05 p.m., FOX) Week 5: at New Orleans Saints (10/11, Noon, FOX)

Week 6: BYE WEEK

Week 7: Indianapolis Colts (10/25, Noon, CBS)

(10/25, Noon, CBS) Week 8: at Detroit Lions (11/1, Noon, FOX)

Week 9: Buffalo Bills (Monday Night Football, 11/9, 7:15 p.m., ESPN)

(Monday Night Football, 11/9, 7:15 p.m., ESPN) Week 10: at Green Bay Packers (11/15, Noon, FOX)

Week 11: at San Francisco 49ers (Sunday Night Football, 11/22, 7:20 p.m., NBC)

Week 12: Atlanta Falcons (11/29, Noon, FOX)

(11/29, Noon, FOX) Week 13: Carolina Panthers (12/6, 3:25 p.m., CBS)

(12/6, 3:25 p.m., CBS) Week 14: at New England Patriots (Thursday Night Football, 12/10, 7:15 p.m., Prime Video)

Week 15: Detroit Lions (Sunday Night Football, 12/20, 7:20 p.m., NBC)

(Sunday Night Football, 12/20, 7:20 p.m., NBC) Week 16: Washington Commanders (TBD)

(TBD) Week 17: at New York Jets (1/3, Noon, CBS)

Week 18: Chicago Bears (TBD)

After playing on a holiday in three of the past four seasons (Thanksgiving 2022, New Year's Day 2023, Christmas Eve 2023, New Year's Eve 2023, Christmas Day 2025), the Vikings were left off the NFL's holiday schedule in 2026-27.

For the third straight season, the Vikings will have a Week 6 bye. In the previous two seasons, Minnesota's early bye week came after international trips. This season, it will come after Justin Jefferson's first professional game back in his native Louisiana, when the Vikings face the Saints on Oct. 11.

Five of the last seven games of the regular season will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium, which gives the Vikings a little bit of cushion if they get off to a slow start. That said, a slow start may be more probable because six of the first ten games are on the road, with two of the four home games in that span being the Packers and Bills, who will certainly test the Vikings.