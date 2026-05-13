Vikings Schedule Tracker: Latest Leaks and Rumors Ahead of Thursday Release

The NFL is set to release the 2026-27 regular-season schedule on Thursday night at 7 p.m. CT, which will be broadcast on NFL Network and ESPN2. We're already seeing leaks, rumors and even a few confirmed reports ahead of the release. Here's what you need to know.

Mexico City game against 49ers

Rumblings began on Tuesday night about a potential 49ers-Vikings matchup in Mexico City, which has since been confirmed by the league on Wednesday. It will be one of nine international games this season, and it will be on Sunday, November 22, in Week 11 for Sunday Night Football.