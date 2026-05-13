Skip to main content
Inside The Vikings

Vikings Schedule Tracker: Latest Leaks and Rumors Ahead of Thursday Release

We will officially know the Vikings' entire 2026-27 schedule on Thursday night.
Tony Liebert|
Nov 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) and wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrate a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) and wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrate a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

In this story:

Minnesota Vikings

The NFL is set to release the 2026-27 regular-season schedule on Thursday night at 7 p.m. CT, which will be broadcast on NFL Network and ESPN2. We're already seeing leaks, rumors and even a few confirmed reports ahead of the release. Here's what you need to know.

Mexico City game against 49ers

Rumblings began on Tuesday night about a potential 49ers-Vikings matchup in Mexico City, which has since been confirmed by the league on Wednesday. It will be one of nine international games this season, and it will be on Sunday, November 22, in Week 11 for Sunday Night Football.

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Share on XFollow TonyLiebert
Home/News