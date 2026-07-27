Inside Kevin O'Connell's Pressure-Packed Vikings QB Decision Between J.J. McCarthy vs Kyler Murray

Entering training camp one year ago, Kevin O’Connell’s stock as a head coach couldn’t have been any higher.

He was coming off a 14-win season in which he was named Coach of the Year and the Minnesota Vikings had pushed all their chips to the middle of the table on their 2024 first-round draft pick quarterback J.J. McCarthy rather than retaining Sam Darnold. It was the ultimate endorsement for O’Connell’s quarterback whispering.

In hindsight we know that the decision proved to be catastrophic. McCarthy struggled to stay healthy and performed well below expectations when he was healthy and the Vikings finished 26th in scoring. Darnold led the No. 3-ranked offense in the NFL in Seattle and won the Super Bowl with the Seahawks, proving the “seeing ghosts” narratives to be bogus along the way.

What a difference 365 days makes in the NFL, right? Now O’Connell is entering camp under immense pressure to get the offense turned around. He has elected to go the quarterback competition route with McCarthy and newcomer Kyler Murray rather than handing the job to the veteran two-time Pro Bowler from the outset.

The way O’Connell manages the quarterback situation this year will dictate where the team goes in 2026, the future of the position in Minnesota and possibly his own future as well.

No pressure, Kev.

So how should he go about navigating the competition during camp?

That begins with the question: How does Murray or McCarthy win the competition?

It isn’t the same answer for both quarterbacks because their prior performances matter. While Murray has been frustrating at times for the folks in Arizona, he was also the 12th-ranked quarterback by Pro Football Focus in 2024, finishing that season with 3,851 yards passing, 572 rushing and a 93.5 passer rating. If the Vikings had those numbers in 2025, they might have won 12 games.

McCarthy, on the other hand, ranked 36th of 45 QBs by PFF and 42nd in passer rating last year. By the end of the year, O’Connell had turned his offense into a grindfest just to eke out enough wins to squeak above .500.

That means the burden of proof is much higher for McCarthy.

How J.J. McCarthy makes his case

In order to convince the head coach that he should become the starting quarterback, McCarthy has to make enormous gains in vital areas of his game. He has to be vastly better in terms of his technical throwing. O’Connell will need to believe that his accuracy can be much more consistent than last year when he finished with the third-lowest completion percentage over expected (CPOE) in the NFL, per NextGen stats.

McCarthy will also need to be darn near Peyton Manning when it comes to operating the offense. At the end of the season, the Vikings simplified the offense (or as Aaron Jones called it, “dumbed down”). That is not something that O’Connell is going to be willing to do twice. Over the years, QBs and receivers have talked about the immense mental load that comes along with O’Connell’s playbook, particularly with formations and motions. In order to win the job, McCarthy has to nail every single one of them. He has to know every player’s assignment on the field and then be able to execute with precision.

McCarthy also has to be predictable. Last year teammates loved his ball-of-energy approach but the ups and downs of his demeanor created an erratic environment at times. He has to be the same QB every day.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) celebrates a touchdown against Detroit Lions with wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, November 2, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Even if McCarthy has Drew Brees’s accuracy, Tom Brady’s offensive mastery and Johnny Unitis’ demeanor, it’s not totally clear that he would win the job because his play from last year would still be ringing in O’Connell’s head.

McCarthy becoming the QB1 would also require Murray struggling.

Kyler Murray's lead in the competition

There have been a lot of words typed on the internet about Murray’s commitment and personality over the years but one thing that hasn’t been questioned is his ability to throw the football. He was 12th in CPOE in 2024 and graded as PFF’s sixth-best QB with a clean pocket that year.

Murray’s ability to throw with touch and anticipation alone might be enough to convince the team that he’s going to give them the highest upside with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jauan Jennings and T.J. Hockenson catching footballs.

But if O’Connell doesn’t trust him to operate the offense and Murray tries to rely on his athleticism and playmaking more than playing on time during the summer months, it could put his spot in question. He has to earn the belief of his coach and his weapons before he can be anointed.

Then the next question is when O’Connell will make his call. Will it be before the first preseason game? Will it go on through the entire summer and into joint practices at the end of camp? He has to have a drop-dead date in order to begin preparing his starting quarterback for Week 1 against the Packers.

O’Connell has a tightrope to walk. He wants to give both quarterbacks a chance but he can’t take the competition so far into camp that the lost reps have an impact on the starter. He needs his team to believe in his QB decision. Most of all, he needs to get it right. In the NFL, not all coaches get a chance to survive one misstep at quarterback and you rarely see a coach get two mistakes.

So getting back to the highs of 2024 for the head coach will take a delicate handling of the quarterback competition. If O’Connell gets it right, the Vikings have the potential to win the NFC North. If it goes sideways, who knows what the future holds.