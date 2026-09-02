Intriguing QB Target Should Have Vikings' Attention With J.J. McCarthy Injury Expected to Linger

The Minnesota Vikings announced their initial 53-man roster on Sunday, and the biggest surprise from the list was how the team included four quarterbacks, while it is normal to carry two or three into a season. Kyler Murray, Carson Wentz, J.J. McCarthy and Max Brosmer made for a crowded quarterback room.

Things have changed since then. Brosmer was released on Monday, and after clearing waivers was predictably signed to the Vikings' practice squad. On the other hand, McCarthy is dealing with a complicated and controversial injury.

Now, with depth on the active roster suddenly lacking, recently released quarterback Joe Milton III could be exactly what the Vikings are looking for.

J.J. McCarthy's injury makes timing right for a QB addition

McCarthy sat out the Vikings' final preseason game against the Denver Broncos with an ankle injury that he sustained against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 of the preseason. The injury was made to sound minor, with McCarthy opting to sit out due to discomfort.

Now, McCarthy's injury has escalated to the point where ESPN's Adam Schefter talked about the situation during Monday's appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show." The NFL insider stated that McCarthy could miss multiple weeks. If that is the case, he is a candidate to be placed on the short-term injured reserve to start the season.

If Brosmer is on the practice squad and McCarthy is on short-term IR, Minnesota could search for a quality QB3 to put on the 53-man roster. And Milton is a great fit.

Milton is a third-year quarterback who was a sixth-round pick in 2024. During his rookie year with the New England Patriots, he gained national attention when he entered their regular season finale against the Buffalo Bills and was ultra-impressive.

In that game against Buffalo, he completed 22 of his 29 pass attempts for 241 yards and a touchdown. He also showed his athleticism and elusiveness by scrambling 10 times for 16 yards and another touchdown.

After the season, the Patriots traded Milton and a seventh-round pick to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a fifth-round pick. He immediately became Dak Prescott's backup but struggled to recreate his success in New England, going 15-for-24 for 183 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in four games while adding 50 yards on five rushing attempts.

Why Milton fits with the Vikings

If the Vikings are interested in adding a high-potential backup to evaluate while McCarthy is out of action, Milton is an interesting option. A six-foot-five, 236-pound quarterback is already impressive, but seeing what he did as a rookie in New England shows the potential he has to become a solid player for Minnesota if given the opportunity.

Milton offers a skill set that is completely different from Wentz's. A veteran who prefers being in the pocket, Wentz is an old-school quarterback, while Milton fits more of what the modern NFL wants from a passer.

There is some irony in how Dallas chose to go with Sam Howell as their backup quarterback for Prescott this year and opted to cut Milton. Vikings fans will remember the draft-day trade that sent Howell to the Vikings to potentially back up McCarthy last season, but he was traded to the Eagles when the experiment didn't work out.

The Vikings need to keep evaluating quarterbacks while improving their depth. Since McCarthy can't be trusted to be on the field and is questionable at best when under center due to his 11 to 12 touchdown to interception ratio as a pro, it wouldn't hurt to explore other options. That includes kicking the tires on Joe Milton.