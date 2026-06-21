Is Haason Reddick the Vikings' Answer at No. 3 Edge Rusher?

It's no secret that the Vikings' depth chart is sorely lacking another proven edge rusher. With Jonathan Greenard gone, the top backups behind Andrew Van Ginkel and Dallas Turner are former undrafted free agents like Bo Richter and Tyler Batty. They need a veteran addition there, and every indication is that it'll happen at some point before the season.

There are several options out there who shouldn't break the bank. Recently, in an article laying out one move each NFL team should make, ESPN's Aaron Schatz made the case that Haason Reddick is the best fit of the bunch for Brian Flores and the Vikings.

"Reddick had only 2.5 sacks last season, the lowest of the three best available veteran pass rushers, but his 12% pass rush win rate was still impressive: similar to the Chargers' Tuli Tuipulotu and just ahead of the Steelers' T.J. Watt. Reddick's history of playing in flexible 3-4 defenses makes him the best fit for defensive coordinator Brian Flores because he has more experience dropping into coverage on complicated zone blitzes."

Let's dive deeper into Reddick's profile. He turns 32 in September, which makes him younger than some of the other options the Vikings could target (Jadeveon Clowney, Leonard Floyd, Denico Autry, Za'Darius Smith, and more). The raw box scores numbers aren't great; Reddick has just 3.5 sacks in 23 games with the Jets and Buccaneers over the last two seasons. But as Schatz notes, his pass rush win rate last season was similar to a guy with 13 sacks (Tuipulotu) and a guy who has made eight consecutive Pro Bowls (Watt).

Whatever team ends up signing Reddick will be hoping he can rediscover some amount of his 2020-2023 form. During that four-year span, playing for the Cardinals, Panthers, and Eagles, Reddick racked up 50.5 sacks and 13 forced fumbles. Only Watt, Myles Garrett, and Trey Hendrickson had more sacks during that time frame. No one had more forced fumbles.

Haason Reddick and Christian Darrisaw in 2022 | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Reddick's PFF grades tell the story of a guy who has lost a step. His overall grades have been below 60 for two straight years after being at 68 or above in the previous four. His pass-rush grade was right around average last season.

Still, the case for Reddick — if he's willing to sign a relatively cheap deal — is that Brian Flores' defense tends to make life easier for players. And to Schatz's second point, Reddick has a lot of experience playing in 3-4 schemes and dropping into coverage, particularly in his first four NFL seasons with Arizona. He has 1,280 coverage snaps in his career, nearly 1,000 of which came during his time with the Cardinals.

There's some risk that Reddick doesn't have much gas left in the tank. But if his diminished recent production reduces his price tag, he could be a value option with upside.