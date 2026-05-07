Former Vikings Tight End and Broadcaster Joe Senser Dies at 69

Former Vikings tight end and radio broadcaster Joe Senser has died at the age of 69, the franchise announced on Thursday. Senser was a one-time Pro Bowler whose career was cut short after just four seasons due to a knee injury.

"The Vikings family is saddened by the loss of Joe Senser," Vikings owner and president Mark Wilf said. "Joe was a Pro Bowler on the field, but his impact on the organization and in the community was felt long after his playing days.

"Joe was a generous soul with countless charitable endeavors. He brought his positive personality to every interaction he had, whether it be with former teammates, Vikings staff or our family when we became stewards of this franchise. Joe's warmth and welcoming spirit will last in the memories of those who knew him."

Senser opened the first of two sports bars in 1988. Joe Senser's first opened in Roseville, and later added to the chain with sports bars in Bloomington, Eagan, and Plymouth. Senser's restaurant brand lasted through 2021.

He was also a member of the Vikings' radio broadcast team in 1993-94 and again from 2001 to 2006.

Senser was a sixth-round pick by the Vikings in the 1979 NFL Draft out of West Chester.

During his rookie season in 1980, Senser caught 42 passes for 447 yards and a team-leading seven touchdowns. In 1981, Senser became the first and only Vikings tight end to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in a season by hauling in 79 passes for 1,004 yards and eight touchdowns.

Sep 14, 1980; Bloomington, MN, USA; FILE PHOTO; Philadelphia Eagles running back Louie Giammona (33) and Minnesota Vikings tight end Joe Senser (81) in action at Metropolitan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-Imagn Images | Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

Late in the 1981 season, Senser suffered a knee injury that would derail his career. In the Week 13 game against the Packers, Senser was hit low after making a catch on a crossing route. The low hit severely damaged his knee. Despite the injury, Senser finished out the season, catching eight more passes for 73 yards and one touchdown. He would undergo the first of numerous surgeries to repair the knee that offseason, but ultimately, Senser's career would end prematurely.

He was limited in the 1982 season as he recovered from the injury, catching just 29 passes for 261 yards and one touchdown. Senser missed the entire 1983 season due to surgery and injury rehab. He returned in 1984 but played only eight games, catching 15 passes for 110 yards. He retired following the 1984 season.

Following his playing career, Senser was a member of the Vikings' radio broadcast and was an owner and operator of Senser's Bar & Grill. He served as color commentator on the team's radio broadcast during the 1993 and 1994 seasons, and then again from 2001 to 2006. Senser's Bar & Grill had several Twin Cities locations, including Roseville, Bloomington, and Eagan, but they have since closed.

Senser's cause of death has not been disclosed.