More McCarthy pain and 4 other things we learned from Vikings loss to Packers
The Minnesota Vikings fell to another uninspiring defeat, this time losing the border battle with the Green Bay Packers in Wisconsin.
The Vikings are now 4-7 on the season and any hopes of the playoffs are all-but-gone.
Here are 5 things we learned from today's game.
1. Another low-scoring first half
New week, same story for the Vikings' first-half offense. In 11 games now, the Vikings have failed to score a touchdown in the first half in 7 of them.
Against the Packers, the Vikings only had Will Reichard's two 50+ yard field goals to show for their efforts at half-time.
Week 1: 6 points
Week 2: 6 points
Week 3: 34 points
Week 4: 6 points
Week 6: 7 points
Week 7: 6 points
Week 8: 3 points
Week 9: 17 points
Week 10: 10 points
Week 11: 3 points
Week 12: 6 points
2. J.J. McCarthy ... get rid of the ball for the love of God
The Vikings offense was most effective when running the ball on Sunday, and this fact became all the more obvious whenever J.J. McCarthy stepped back to pass.
Playing with a fully healthy offensive line, even against the terrifying Micah Parsons, McCarthy continued to wait way too long to release the ball. On several occasions throwing the ball out of play would have been preferable, but McCarthy kept looking for a pass as the net inexorably closed in around him.
McCarthy had already been sacked five times when McCarthy took his first snap after the Packers had gone 23-6 ahead. Once again, he held onto it too long and was almost sacked – but it ended up even worse when the pressure resulted in him throwing an interception.
3. Dallas Turner may be figuring it out
Dallas Turner has not had an ideal start to his career in the NFL, but is he now showing signs of becoming the player the Vikings thought they were getting when they traded up to take him in the first-round of the 2024 draft?
Sunday's performance was punctuated with this top quality sack of Jordan Love, showing speed and agility to evade his blocker and take down the Packers QB.
4. Hockenson sneak stymies effective drive
The Vikings were marching down the field thanks to the rushing exploits of Jones and Mason half-way through the second quarter when the Vikings found themselves with a 3rd-and-1.
Run it again with Mason or Jones, right? Wrong. O'Connell called a sneak play with T.J. Hockenson taking the snap and attempting to gain a yard. With no "tush pusher" behind him, Hockenson was stuffed and the Vikings were left with 4th-and-1. This time they did use Mason, but were stuffed again to turn over on downs, and a possible touchdown opportunity went begging.
5. Special teams woes continue
Last week the Chicago Bears snatched a win thanks to a blown special teams play on a kickoff return, this time the Packers were gifted an easy touchdown at a crucial time due to a Myles Price blunder.
Green Bay took a slender 10-6 lead into the second half and received the ball, only for the excellent Vikings defense getting the stop that forced the Packers to punt.
Thinking the ball was about to bounce into the end zone, Price decided to let it go and tried to block the oncoming Packers tackler. Well it didn't bounce into the end zone, it bounced backwards and Price was pushed into it, with the Packers then recovering the ball.
Two plays later, Emmanuel Wilson was in the end zone and the Packers were 17-6 ahead, and an already daunting Vikings task became almost insurmountable.