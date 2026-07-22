New Vikings Coach Is More Important Than Most Realize

While much of the attention is on the Vikings' quarterback situation, that's not the only issue facing this offense as it prepares for Week 1. Another problematic area is the run game, which suffered in 2025 due to injuries and the passing attack being a mess.

Luckily, Kevin O’Connell recognized he needed some help here this offseason and brought in Frank Smith.

Though Smith has a more general title of assistant head coach, it's clear he could be vital to an offensive turnaround for several reasons.

Frank Smith reviving Vikings run game even more crucial with QB uncertainty

The main reason to seek out someone like Smith and give him a substantial voice on the staff is due to his previous success on the ground.

In 2021, the Chargers ranked No. 9 in rushing touchdowns with Smith as the run game coordinator. Then as the Dolphins' offensive coordinator, Smith helped his unit place sixth in rushing yards and tied for first in scores during the 2023 campaign.

Yes, he benefited from his tenure overlapping with star De'Von Achane, but notably that hallmark season actually featured Raheem Mostert as the team's leading rusher, with 1,012 yards and a whopping 18 TDs. Meanwhile, the rookie Achane had 800 yards and eight scores.

Smith was likely hired with a clear mission in mind: improve the run game. In fact, The Athletic's Jordan Rodrigue recently reported that a league source thinks Smith's arrival could hint at an overall emphasis on the ground:

The Vikings are overhauling their run game and not just saying so.@JourdanRodrigue with more:



"A league source also noted the addition by O’Connell of former Dolphins OC Frank Smith as the assistant HC — pointing to a possible internal effort to overhaul and improve… https://t.co/DWQWXWSD9t pic.twitter.com/iaB40QuVp2 — The Purple Persuasion (@TPPSkol) July 21, 2026

What Smith brings to the table is valuable in multiple ways. He not only could help Aaron Jones bounce back with one more good year, but also guide Jordan Mason to reach his 1,000-yard potential. Plus his positive reception among previous offensive lineman, like All-Pro Terron Armstead, provides hope for this unit after the trials and tribulations of 2025.

Should Smith succeed, the effects would be palpable. The Vikings would then have at least one part of the offense chugging, which they can lean on in high-leverage situations like third down or near the goal line. Being able to wear opponents down and control the clock, especially in a tightly contested NFC North, is a known recipe for success.

Minnesota being a threat in the run game could also add a new element to throw off its rivals and snag wins that shake up the standings. O'Connell's teams haven't placed higher than No. 19 in rushing yards over four seasons, and they've cracked the top 10 in ground TDs just once (during his first campaign), so becoming more dynamic would unlock added potential in this new era of Vikings football.

Of course, it's a new era because of the changes at quarterback, which are still very much in progress. But that makes elevating the rushing production even more essential, especially with neither J.J. McCarthy nor Kyler Murray looking like the definitive QB1 at the moment.

There's even buzz that the competition could go all the way up to Week 1, which is going to hold the offense back from figuring out its identity with reps being split. Yet, that also clears room for Smith to work his magic and make the run the backbone of this offense if things go exceptionally well.

Even if Minnesota doesn't completely become run-centric, this unit can carry the load (quite literally) in the early going as McCarthy or Murray take a few games to settle in. This is where Smith's preseason work with the running backs and linemen has a chance to really shine.

Given the QB questions and the need for a better offense, Smith has a massive opportunity to make his presence felt if he can push the run game to within spitting distance of the top 10 in the two main categories.

This makes him an under-the-radar figure to keep a close eye on in training camp. Any positive updates could set the stage for major in-season results.