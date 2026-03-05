11 of the Minnesota Vikings' Most Realistic Free Agent Targets

The Vikings have been major spenders in free agency over the past couple offseasons. In 2024, their incredible haul included Sam Darnold, Aaron Jones, Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel, and Blake Cashman. Last year, they spent more than just about anyone, signing players like Will Fries, Jonathan Allen, Javon Hargrave, and Ryan Kelly as they looked to load up the trenches around J.J. McCarthy.

This year is going to look a bit different. Currently, the Vikings are around $45 million over the salary cap, which means they'll need to make several moves before they have room to add. Reports have already emerged that Jones, Allen, and Hargrave will be traded or released. The Vikings didn't exactly get a great return on their investment on the 2025 roster, which could make ownership hesitant to spend as freely this time around.

So when free agency begins next week, don't expect the Vikings to go out and sign any of the premier names on the market. What they'll likely do instead is seek out value at positions of need with a handful of middle- or lower-tier free agents.

Below, we'll run through 11 names who could be realistic options for Minnesota. No quarterbacks will be included here, but Kyler Murray makes a lot of sense and we'll continue to cover all the QB developments closely. We also aren't going to list any of the Vikings' in-house free agents, who you can read about here.

Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Steelers

Kenneth Gainwell | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Age: 27

Kenneth Walker III is going to be out of the Vikings' price range, and they may not even sign someone like Travis Etienne or Rico Dowdle to replace Jones. Instead, I like the idea of going after Gainwell, who had over 1,000 yards from scrimmage, 73 receptions, and 8 touchdowns for Pittsburgh last season. Jordan Mason, Gainwell, and a third-round rookie would be a quality RB room.

Michael Carter, RB, Cardinals

Michael Carter | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Age: 27

Another lower-budget running back option is Carter, who has split his five NFL seasons between the Jets and Cardinals. He averages only 4 yards per carry for his career, but he's caught at least 33 passes in three different seasons, which makes him a solid target as a third-down back.

Reggie Gilliam, FB, Bills

Reggie Gilliam | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Age: 29

If the Vikings want to bring in a fullback to replace the retired C.J. Ham, Gilliam is one of the best in the league. He played over 250 offensive snaps last season and had a 75 PFF run-blocking grade. He also plays 300-400 special teams snaps year after year.

Kendrick Bourne, WR, 49ers

Kendrick Bourne | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Age: 31

Assuming the Vikings don't pony up to re-sign Jalen Nailor, they could be in the market for a replacement WR3 option. They could also wait until the draft, but a proven veteran might be worth adding to establish a floor at that spot. One of many players who could fit that bill is Bourne, a nine-year veteran with 329 career catches. He had back-to-back games with 140 receiving yards last October for San Francisco.

Tyler Biadasz, C, Commanders

Tyler Biadasz | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Age: 28

After being released by Washington recently, Biadasz is one of the better centers available outside of the top tier occupied by Tyler Linderbaum and Connor McGovern. He won't be cheap, but the Vikings almost certainly need a new center, so it may be worth spending a bit of money to land one. Carolina's Cade Mays is another option in the second tier of centers.

Luke Fortner, C, Saints

Luke Fortner | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Age: 28

If the bidding for players like Biadasz and Mays goes past the Vikings' ideal range, a third-tier center option I like is Fortner from New Orleans. The former Jaguar got off to a poor start to his career but had a breakout season last year after Erik McCoy got injured. He'd be a cheaper target with upside.

Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Lions

Levi Onwuzurike | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Age: 28

As the Vikings look to re-load their defensive tackle room following the expected releases of Hargrave and Allen, Onwuzurike could be intriguing option. There's a lot of injury risk, considering he missed all of the 2022 season with a back injury and all of last season with a torn ACL. He also has just 3.5 career sacks in three healthy seasons. But when Onwuzurike was last healthy, he had a 70 PFF grade and 47 pressures for the 2024 Lions.

Tim Settle, DT, Texans

Tim Settle | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Age: 29

Another affordable veteran the Vikings could add to the middle of their defensive line is Settle, a former fifth-round pick who has carved out an eight-year career with Washington, Buffalo, and Houston. In 2024 with the Texans, he had 38 pressures, 5 sacks, and 10 total tackles for loss. Settle is a big human being who can push the pocket as a rotational DT.

Greg Newsome II, CB, Jaguars

Greg Newsome II | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Age: 26

Cornerbacks aren't cheap on the open market. But Newsome, a former first-round pick in 2021, should be attainable on a reasonable contract. He's still quite young but has 71 games of experience, mostly with the Browns. And while the last couple years haven't been his best, he was a very solid starter in his first few NFL seasons in Cleveland.

Kyle Dugger, S, Steelers

Kyle Dugger | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Age: 30

Even with the Vikings expected to lose Harrison Smith to retirement, I'm not sure they'll go after a top free agent safety like Bryan Cook or Kamren Curl. How about someone like Dugger? The former Patriots second-round pick was traded to the Steelers last season after six years in New England. Across his career, he has 27 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 11 interceptions, and 4 defensive touchdowns. With his versatility, Dugger just feels like a Brian Flores safety.

Ifeatu Melifonwu, S, Dolphins

Ifeatu Melifonwu | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Age: 27

A third-round pick by the Lions back in 2021, Melifonwu is a big-time athlete at 6'2" and 205 pounds. He was outstanding for Detroit in 2023, when he had 3 sacks, 8 passes defended, and a couple interceptions. He's also dealt with some injuries in his career, but he bounced back with a solid season on a one-year deal in Miami last year. Melifonwu could join Theo Jackson, Jay Ward, and perhaps a middle-round rookie if the Vikings look to replace Smith with a competitive situation.