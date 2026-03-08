Minnesota Vikings 2026 Free Agency Tracker: Sunday News and Rumors

The 2026 NFL league year begins Wednesday at 3 p.m. CT, but the legal tampering period will lead to football March Madness beginning at 11 a.m. CT Monday. That's when the Arizona Cardinals can officially release quarterback Kyler Murray, who could then agree to terms with his next team. Will it be the Minnesota Vikings?

While all eyes are on the QB rumors, the Vikings have other needs at center, running back, wide receiver, cornerback, defensive tackle, linebacker, and safety. They have to replace center Ryan Kelly, safety Harrison Smith, running back Aaron Jones, defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave, linebacker Eric Wilson, and possibly wide receiver Jalen Nailor.

We'll be tracking the latest Vikings rumors, so check back frequently for updates.

9:40 a.m. — No future comp pick for Hockenson

When the Vikings restructured tight end T.J. Hockenson's contract on Saturday, they not only eliminated the final year of his original deal, but they punted on the ability to recoup a future compensatory pick for him.

Hockenson was carrying a $21.3 million cap hit in 2026. By saving roughly $5 million in the restructured contract, the veteran tight end is now entering the final year of his deal and will be eligible for free agency in 2027. Because the deal was restructured, the Vikings forfeit the ability to receive a comp pick if he leaves as a free agent next year.

8:05 a.m. — Murray interested in other teams?

The Vikings are the heavy favorite to sign Murray, but ESPN's Jeremy Fowler is keeping the door open for the Colts and Falcons.

"Soon-to-be free agent quarterback Kyler Murray could choose to be methodical in picking his next destination. Once released around the start of the new league year, he'll want to speak to potential suitors and possibly make a few visits. Minnesota will be an option. The Colts and Falcons have talent and quarterbacks who might not be ready to start the season. That could become a factor for veteran quarterbacks weighing options, too," Fowler wrote.

Fowler previously reported that all of the top available quarterbacks want to go to Minnesota, so it's unclear how serious Murray would be if he entertained interest from the Colts or Falcons. Indianapolis has Daniel Jones coming back from a torn Achilles at some point next season. The Falcons are releasing Kirk Cousins Michael while Penix Jr. works his way back from a third career ACL reconstruction.

7:45 a.m. — Only a Day 2 pick for Greenard?

The Vikings are reportedly looking to find a trade partner for edge rusher Jonathan Greenard, who is allegedly seeking a better contract to match his market value. After the Ravens sent two first-round picks to the Raiders for Maxx Crosby, one might think that one first-round pick is justified for Greenard, but that might not be the case.

Fowler says the Eagles "are believed to have inquired" about Greenard (as has half of the league, reportedly), and a "Day 2 pick probably gets a deal done."