3 key Vikings return to full participation in week's first injury report
The Vikings appear to be getting some key players healthy as they prepare for this weekend's daunting trip to Detroit to face the Lions.
Quarterback J.J. McCarthy, left tackle Christian Darrisaw, and outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel — three of the most important players on the roster — were all listed as full participants in practice on Wednesday's injury report. McCarthy has missed the last five games with a high ankle sprain, Van Ginkel has missed the last four with a neck injury, and Darrisaw has been in and out of the lineup at times as he continues to deal with the ripple effects of his Oct. 2024 knee injury.
McCarthy is in line to start on Sunday in Detroit after a six-week absence. He said Wednesday that his ankle feels "amazing" and that's he's "ready to go." He wasn't quite ready to play last Thursday, but the additional time has him in a good spot from a health standpoint heading into this week's game.
Van Ginkel spoke to reporters in the locker room and said he feels "really good" with where he's at. His goal is to play on Sunday. He initially dealt with a neck injury in training camp, then got a concussion on a play in the season opener when he landed on his head — a play "that also kind of re-aggravated the neck," he said.
After missing Week 2, Van Ginkel played just eight snaps in Week 3 and hasn't played since. He's been able to ramp up to limited participation in recent weeks, but Wednesday was his first time practicing in full since the Friday before the Bengals game. Van Ginkel declined to go into specific details around his neck injury or to say whether or not it's something that might ultimately require surgery.
Darrisaw said on Monday that he came back from his knee injury earlier than was expected. He's been managing the knee since returning to action and had to depart after playing only 9 snaps last Thursday. The Vikings hope that the extra time off will have him ready to go this week and that having a normal Sunday to Sunday routine moving forward will help keep him available.
Three players were limited participants for the Vikings on Wednesday: Right tackle Brian O'Neill (knee), outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard (ankle), and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (shoulder). The Rodgers injury is a new one. It'll be worth keeping an eye on the statuses of those three critical players on Thursday and Friday.
Lastly, three Vikings did not practice on Wednesday: Tight end Josh Oliver (foot), fullback C.J. Ham (hand), and cornerback Jeff Okudah (concussion). Kevin O'Connell has already said that Oliver won't play this week, but that he avoided a long-term injury and will be re-evaluated next week.
The most notable Lions injury situation is that All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph, last year's NFL interceptions leader, did not practice due to a knee injury. He's been dealing with a knee injury and did not play in Detroit's most recent game prior to their Week 8 bye.