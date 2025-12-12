Christian Darrisaw's status headlines Vikings' final injury report

Last week, the Vikings had their complete starting offensive line together for an entire game for the first time this season. Heading into this week, there's some uncertainty around whether or not that'll be the case again.

Star left tackle Christian Darrisaw did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but he was able to get in a limited session on Friday, which gives him a chance to play. He's officially listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Cowboys in Arlington, TX.

"We'll see how he feels coming off of today," head coach Kevin O'Connell said.

Darrisaw has dealt with the lingering effects of his major 2024 knee injury over the course of this entire season. He missed the first couple games of the year, exited early on a short week against the Chargers in October, and then missed some time in late November due to an unrelated foot issue.

The routine for Darrisaw this season has been to practice on Wednesday, rest on Thursday, and then practice on Friday. So it was notable this week when he missed the first two days of practice.

"At this point, it's about managing the weeks based upon how he comes out of the previous game, where that (knee's) at, and then try to put together a plan for the week that gives him the best chance to help us on Sundays," O'Connell said.

It seems likely that Darrisaw hasn't been at full strength this season. He has the lowest PFF grade of his career (65.9) and has been called for a career-high eight penalties in essentially nine games. Still, having him out there is far better than the alternative of needing to play backup Justin Skule.

The only other Vikings player with an injury designation is running back and kick returner Ty Chandler, who remains in his window to be activated from IR. He practiced in full this week and is a candidate to join the 53-man roster on Saturday afternoon. Chandler (knee) has been out since Week 1.

T.J. Hockenson (shin) and Jordan Addison (Achilles) popped up on the injury report earlier this week, but both players are good to go for this one.

"Nothing really happened," O'Connell said of Addison. "Just the product of kinda normal December football soreness. He's just been limited a little bit here and there, but won't have a designation for the game."

Safety Theo Jackson and defensive tackle Levi Drake Rodriguez are also back after missing last week's game due to neck injuries.

Final #MINvsDAL injury report



QUESTIONABLE: Ty Chandler* and Christian Darrisaw



*Currently in 21-day return to practice window pic.twitter.com/O6Sga4gVSt — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 12, 2025

