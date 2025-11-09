Aaron Jones fined for unnecessary roughness that wasn’t penalized
Aaron Jones received a $23,186 fine on Saturday for unnecessary roughness (use of the helmet) last, which occured last week against the Lions, despite receiving no penalty on the play.
Jones recorded a 14-yard reception early in the first quarter, which resulted in a first down on a third and 10. He seemingly led with the crown of his helmet before getting tackled by Thomas Harper, which prompted the fine. J.J. McCarthy connected with Justin Jefferson on a 10-yard touchdown on the following play, which tied the game at seven.
According to spotrac.com, this is only Jones' third fine in his nine-year NFL career from an in-game situation. Minnesota's veteran running back has 27 carries for 139 yards this season, as he has battled injuries throughout the year. He's questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, but he's expected to play.