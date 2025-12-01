Advanced metric shows Vikings just played their worst offensive game...ever

The Vikings played a downright horrible game on offense a couple Sundays ago in Green Bay, but there was at least a precedent for that kind of showing. It was a run-of-the-mill day as far as awful offensive performances go.

Sunday's game in Seattle sunk to a level that Vikings fans have legitimately never seen before. Minnesota's offensive day in its first shutout loss since 2007 was uniquely, historically putrid. According to the advanced metric DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average), it was the single worst offensive output in Minnesota Vikings history (or at least since 1978, which is as far back as the data goes).

And it's not just the worst offensive DVOA game by a Vikings team, it's the worst one by a MILE. This was about 30 percent worse than the previous low, set back in the 1984 season opener, according to DVOA creator Aaron Schatz. And that metric factors in how good the Seahawks' defense is.

Did the Vikings play their worst offensive game ever by DVOA yesterday?



HOLY HELL YES.



No. 30 worst offensive DVOA game ever, even after adjusting for Seahawks D which is now No. 1 again.



30% worse than any other game. #Skol #Vikings pic.twitter.com/GN4Vl4rDhU — Aaron Schatz 🏈 (@ASchatzNFL) December 1, 2025

Along with the Falcons game in Week 2, two of the ten worst Vikings offensive performances ever have come this season. And the Packers game probably can't have been too far off of the list.

We've covered some of the other unsightly numbers from the Vikings' 26-0 loss in Seattle, but DVOA really helps put into context just how disastrous it was — and how hopeless it felt all game long for Max Brosmer and company.

Excluding end-of-half situations, the Vikings possessed the ball 11 times in this game. Here's how those possessions went:

7 net yards, punt

21 net yards, punt

3 net yards, punt

18 net yards, punt

9 net yards, interception

-8 net yards, punt

28 net yards, fumble lost

22 net yards, interception

4 net yards, interception

47 net yards, interception

-10 net yards, turnover on downs

The total net yardage for the Vikings was 162. It's the fourth time this season the Vikings have been held below 200 total yards, which had only happened once in the first three years of the Kevin O'Connell era. The Vikings had 11 total first downs, five turnovers, and committed ten penalties. It's just the second game in the last 40 years where an NFL team had 162 or fewer yards, 11 or fewer first downs, at least five turnovers, and at least ten penalties.

This feels like it has to be rock bottom for O'Connell and the Vikings. The lesson from Sunday's game is that things can always get worse, but it's hard to imagine what a worse offensive performance than that one would even look like. Hopefully we won't have to find out.

