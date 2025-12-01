The most shocking stats from the Vikings' new low point of 2025

The Vikings reached rock bottom on Sunday in Seattle. Making his first NFL start, Max Brosmer threw four interceptions in a 26-0 loss to the Seahawks — Minnesota's first shutout in 18 years. They've lost four in a row and have now gone two straight games without a touchdown. This season, which began with so much promise, has devolved into a complete and utter mess.

Here are some of the most shocking statistics from this loss and the Vikings' year from hell.

6 quarters

The Vikings haven't scored a single point in their last six quarters. They were held scoreless after halftime in last week's 23-6 loss at Lambeau Field, and on this day, they were kept off the scoreboard entirely.

The last time the Vikings were shut out in a game was in November 2007, but the last time they went six straight quarters without scoring was in September 1991. It also happened in 1980. History is on the line next week, as the Vikings have never gone seven straight quarters without a point.

4 yards

Justin Jefferson caught two passes in this game. The first went for a loss of four yards. The second went for a gain of eight on third and very long. His total of four receiving yards is the lowest single-game mark of his illustrious career. His previous low was 14 yards in a Sept. 2022 game against the Lions.

Jefferson has now gone seven straight games without a 100-yard performance, which is the longest streak of his career.

Brosmer futility

Anyone who watched Sunday's game doesn't need any numbers to know how badly Brosmer played in what was essentially his NFL debut. 19 completions on 30 attempts for 126 yards, no touchdowns, and four interceptions is the box score line. His passer rating was 32.8, which is even worse than J.J. McCarthy's 34.2 from last week.

Before last week, the Vikings had one game by a QB with a sub-35 passer rating (on at least 10 attempts) in the Kevin O'Connell era. That was by Jaren Hall in 2023. They've now done that in back-to-back games for the first time since the same 1991 stretch mentioned above, with Wade Wilson at quarterback.

Adjusted yards per attempt, an advanced metric that factors in touchdowns and interceptions, put Brosmer at -1.8. That's the worst mark among any of the 377 games started by QBs so far this season.

His -1.8 adjusted yards per attempt is the worst result among the 377 games for a starting QB so far this year pic.twitter.com/tF6ZLgZzhg — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) December 1, 2025

Tough debuts

Brosmer is the first player with at least four interceptions in their first career start since Nathan Peterman in 2017. Both Brosmer and McCarthy threw a pick-six in their first career start this season. No other team has had that happen to multiple QBs in one season since at least 1950.

The Vikings are the first team since at least 1950 to have two different QBs each throw a pick-6 in their first career start in the same season. pic.twitter.com/aju2oX9VoK — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 30, 2025

