Amid 16 different lineup combinations, a Vikings position group gets a big shoutout
It's been a wild ride for the Vikings through nine weeks this season, having ridden the highs of J.J. McCarthy's fourth-quarter comeback against the Bears to Isaiah Rodgers' record-setting performance in a blowout win over the Bengals and the upset win last week in Detroit, all while crying in the gutter after struggles in losses to the Falcons, Steelers, Eagles, and Chargers.
Ups and downs are the nature of the National Football League, especially when the starting quarterback and 80 percent of the starters on the offensive line are in and out of the lineup. The latter point is what made offensive line guru Mike Tice's conversation with Kevin O'Connell perfect as the past and present Vikings head coaches talked ball on Tice's podcast.
"Adversity over the course of an NFL season, it's going to hit at some point," O'Connell told Tice. "I've been a part of a team that won the Super Bowl and we didn't win a game in the month of November, and went through some real adversity, trying times, and really had to stay together and stay the course."
Tice applauded Minnesota's resolve and then gave O'Connell a chance to put the offensive line in the spotlight for successfully navigating injuries.
"At one point, I don't know where the track is right now of keeping score, but I think at one point we were up to 16 different O-line combinations," O'Connell said. "As you know, coaching the position and being around that room, so much of it is about chemistry. So much of it is about pre-snap and post-snap communication. Understanding how the guy next to you plays.
"The original intent was to fortify and strengthen the interior of our offensive line with two veteran players at center and right guard that we signed in Ryan Kelly and Will Fries, and then draft a first-round pick in Donovan Jackson, who we loved, to pair those guys with Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill. We have yet to see that group in its entirety together, but Ryan Kelly's doing well, and hope to see him back sooner rather than later."
Kelly remains on injured reserve, but the Vikings can open his 21-day practice window and activate him any time they want now that Kelly has missed the requisite four games on I.R. Kelly's concussions have forced the Vikings to use Michael Jurgens and Blake Brandel at center, with Brandel taking over the job — and not giving it back — after Jurgens suffered a hamstring injury.
In all, the Vikings have used 10 offensive linemen because of so many injuries. Here's a player-by-player breakdown of the injury adversity Minnesota has had to navigate.
- Christian Darrisaw: Played in 6 of 8 games, but missed the fourth quarter of one game and left in the first quarter of another.
- Donovan Jackson: Missed two games after undergoing wrist surgery
- Ryan Kelly: Missed five of eight games due to multiple concussions
- Will Fries: Only starter to play in all eight games
- Brian O'Neill: Missed two games with an MCL sprain to his right knee
- Justin Skule: Made four starts and played in seven of eight games
- Blake Brandel: Played left tackle, left guard, and center, including one start at left guard and four starts at center
- Michael Jurgens: Played in four games, including one start at center
- Walter Rouse: Played 88 snaps in four games as an injury replacement at left and right tackle
- Joe Huber: Undrafted rookie started at left guard in Week 5
All of that was happening with McCarthy out for six weeks (five games) with an ankle injury, forcing backup quarterback Carson Wentz to step into the starting role. Wentz also played through significant pain from a nasty shoulder injury that will result in season-ending surgery.
"I think that dynamic with the O-line will only continue to gel more and more and more, the more snaps that they get together," O'Connell said. "[Offensive line coach Chris Kuper's] done a great job, and under these circumstances, this is where you're fortunate to have a guy with not only coaching experience doing it, but personal experience to be able to tap into to help these guys go play."
Kuper played eight years in the NFL, all with the Broncos. He started 79 of 90 games in his career, and his last two seasons, in 2012 and 2013, were with Peyton Manning at quarterback. Manning won the MVP award in 2013 as the Broncos reached the Super Bowl, where they were blown out by the Seahawks. But that experience playing with Manning no doubt helps Kuper when he's coaching the O-line with a young quarterback behind them.
As the offensive line continues to gel, O'Connell wants to see the rest of his team clean up their act.
"I'm still waiting for our most complete game yet of the season, where there's no let-up, there's very limited mental errors, limited penalties, no turnovers, and we just play clean football," O'Connell said. "Now, at this point in the season, I'd like to take a look at what that looks like and see where we end up on a day like that."