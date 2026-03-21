Analyst Predicts J.J. McCarthy’s Days With Vikings Are Numbered After Recent Moves
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The Vikings' decision to sign Kyler Murray in free agency immediately put J.J. McCarthy's future as the team's longterm option at quarterback seriously in doubt. Brining back Carson Wentz on a $3 million deal could put even more pressure on Minnesota's young QB. Here's why.
It was reported on Saturday that Wentz will have a cap hit around $3 million for the 2026-27. That's noticably above the league minimum for a player who could seemingly be Minnesota's third quarterback. Former NFL QB turned-analyst Chase Daniel pointed out that's well above the average compensation for a QB3.
"Vikings aren’t giving Carson Wentz $3M to be a QB3... This will be really interesting to watch unfold through the draft," he wrote on X.
Daniel hinted that a reunion between McCarthy and his former head coach at Michigan, Jim Harbaugh with the Los Angeles Chargers could make a lot of sense as a potential trade partner if Minnesota does move on from its young QB.
"The second Kyler signed with [Kevin O'Connell]... J.J is done there. They're not giving J.J. a chance to win it. It would surprise me, very much so— you don't sign there to be a backup to J.J. McCarthy. I think J.J. McCarthy's days with the Vikings are done," Daniel said in a podcast clip.
If the Vikings trade McCarthy, they would have just two veteran QBs on one-year deals on the roster. That would seemingly put them in the market for a new young signal caller in next month's NFL Draft. Daniel suggests Alabama's Ty Simpson as a natural fit in O'Connell's offensive scheme.
"That's why I think you have to entertain Ty Simpson. You're not sure what Kyle is going to do; it's a one-year deal. If Ty can go to KOC... with that offense. C'mon, man," he continued.
There are a lot of dominoes that would have to fall in order for Minnesota to look at selecting a quarterback in this year's draft. With McCarthy still on the roster, it doesn't make much sense to make that move already. If the Vikings land any sort of compensation in a trade then it would become a different story.
Teams rarely pay guaranteed money to three starting-caliber quarterbacks, so it does seem notable that Wentz is set to make around $3 million in 2026-27. Minnesota's quarterback play needs to get better and they will have plenty of different options heading into next season.
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Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.Follow TonyLiebert