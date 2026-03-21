Contract Details Revealed for Carson Wentz Vikings Return

It was reported on Thursday that Carson Wentz is returning to the Vikings for the 2026-27 season. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero revealed on Saturday that his deal will be for one year and $3 million.

Compensation update: It's a one-year, $3 million deal with upside for Carson Wentz, who gets $2.645M guaranteed. https://t.co/yvD00WRzrV — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 21, 2026

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Wentz played last season on a one-year deal worth $1.42 million, according to spotrac.com. He completed 65.1% of his passes for 1.216 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions in five games before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury.

His new deal will be $2.645 million guaranteed, with upside for more. That is notably more than Kyler Murray, who signed a one-year, $1.3 million contract with the Vikings earlier this month. It's just a small margin, but still an interesting note, given Minnesota's quarterback situation heading into 2026-27.

According to Vikings beat reporter Ben Goessling, the deal will have a $1.1 million signing bonus and fully guaranteed $1.545 million base salary. He will have a $100,000 workout bonus, and up to $255,000 in per-game roster bonuses with $200,000 of likely-to-be-earned incentives. The total cap hit is $3.05 million, which will be the 24th-highest on the Vikings' roster, according to Spotrac.

Wentz is expected to compete for a backup role, as Murray and J.J. McCarthy compete for the starting role. He is 33 years old, and he has proven to be a more than serviceable reserve option at QB if the starter goes down.

He was the favorite for the MVP during the 2017 season before a season-ending knee injury, which seemingly changed the trajectory of his career. With stops in Indianapolis, Washington, Los Angeles and Kansas City before Minnesota, 2026 will be his 11th NFL season since being selected with the second overall pick in 2016 by the Philadelphia Eagles.