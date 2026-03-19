Back in Contention, Vikings Would Need a Massive Offer to Trade Greenard

The steam around the potential trade of star pass rusher Jonathan Greenard has gone a little quiet over the past couple of days. That's likely because the Vikings are staying firm on their asking price for Greenard.

In a recent episode of his self-titled podcast, The Athletic's Alec Lewis discussed the latest on the speculation of a Greenard trade and noted that the heat has died out a little.

"I think over the course of the last week, or the last two weeks, it probably seemed more imminent than it was," Lewis said. "I would say that the Vikings have been very clear from the outset that they are doing this on their terms."

According to numerous reports, the Vikings are seeking a Day 2 pick. Following the trade/no-trade of Maxx Crosby and the big-money signing of Trey Hendrickson, the eyes of edge-rusher-needy teams are on Greenard.

"Look for teams in need of pass rush help to turn their attention to a potential trade for Minnesota’s Jonathan Greenard, who multiple teams have inquired about," Dianna Russini wrote last week.

However, that didn't necessarily mean the Vikings were just going to give away a pass rusher who tallied double-digit sacks just two seasons ago and is in his prime at 28 years old. That's too big a talent to give away for anything less than a second-round pick, which is likely why talk of a potential trade has quieted over the last several days.

"They are not going to trade a talented player that they really like having, in Jonathan Greenard, unless it makes a lot of sense for them to do that," continued Lewis.

So, who are the teams that could still be interested in swinging a trade for the former Pro Bowler?

"I would say the Philadelphia Eagles definitely still need edge rusher talent," added Lewis. "I mean, they have guys ... but to have another elite edge rusher, I mean that's the reason they were in on Jaylen Phillips. I would say the Colts are kind of in a similar vein."

Now, does that mean either of those teams is currently seeking a trade? Not entirely. The Eagles have previously been listed as a team interested in Greenard's services. How willing are the Vikings to gift a fellow NFC team an in-its-prime star edge rusher? Probably not that willing.

Another reason why the Vikings are likely to be a little harder to negotiate with on trading Greenard is the addition of Kyler Murray. By landing Murray, the Vikings see themselves as a contender in the NFC. Why would they then go and trade away one of their best defensive talents?

For a team looking to compete at the top of the conference, dealing a star pass rusher wouldn't make a lot of sense. So, the Vikings would certainly need to be blown away by an offer for Greenard, now more than ever, after signing Murray.

"Again, I don't expect the Vikings to do anything that's not done on their terms," said Lewis.