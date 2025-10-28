Detroit's Dan Campbell praises two young Vikings stars
Dan Campbell's Lions have won five of their last six games and now head into a NFC North clash with the Vikings fresh off their bye week. Minnesota, on the other hand, comes in off the back of a disastrous 37-10 loss to the Chargers while dealing with continued QB drama. Despite the turmoil in Minnesota, Dan Campbell isn't looking past a Vikings team he says he has "a lot of respect for."
In particular, Campbell pointed out on Tuesday two young Vikings players that have impressed him: J.J. McCarthy and Jalen Redmond.
"You watch Chicago and what [McCarthy] did, had it a little bit rough there early — throws the pick — then all of a sudden, he comes rushing back. You just see the poise and the confidence and his ability to overcome that and really lead them to a win," Campbell said. "That's impressive for a young guy. So, that kind of tells me all I need to know."
McCarthy is set to make his first start since a Week 2 loss to the Falcons. Despite pulling off a comeback win over the Bears in his first NFL start, McCarthy was shaky over his first two starts. Now with the high ankle sprain seemingly behind him, the 22-year-old is stepping back into the limelight with the difficult task of taking on the Lions.
"I know what the talent is, I've seen it. They're going to do what they need to do to help him out and try to reduce the stress. Try to take as much off his plate, yet allow him to do things he does well," continued Campbell. "They're going to find ways. They're going to try to establish the run, screen game, get it to [Justin Jefferson], get this kid on the move. They're going to do a hell of a job. They'll have a good plan ready, and so will we."
Campbell said he is most impressed with McCarthy's history of leading winning programs.
"That's number one, he's a winner. I mean the guy has won a ton of games and he has played a pro-style offense with [Jim Harbaugh] at Michigan," said Campbell. "So, I think those are two things that you don't always find, is the guy who has played pro-style and has played football. He's played and he's won."
"I mentioned his athleticism, he's mobile, he's got a big arm," Campbell continued. He's a good decision-maker. He's like any other young quarterback, the more reps he gets, the better he's going to get."
On the other side of the ball, Campbell, unprompted, praised Vikings defensive tackle Jalen Redmond.
"I think Redmond is an outstanding player. I really do. I think that guy is disruptive. I think he plays the run. He gets an edge in the pass game," said Campbell.
Redmond, 26, is in his second season with the Vikings after the team signed him in the 2024 offseason. He has registered three sacks while totaling 20 combined tackles.
Redmond's 79.6 pass rush grade is the highest among full-time starters on the team, according to PFF. In fact, Redmond's 21 pressures are more than veteran defensive tackles Javon Hargrave (15) and Jonathan Allen (16), who were brought in this summer because of their pass rush ability.
"They're looking for more disruption. More of a penetrating style defense up front is what they're looking for. And you can feel some of that," Campbell said of Brian Flores' defense. "For the most part, it is what it's been. There's a couple of things they've changed from over the last couple of years, a little bit. All-in-all, it's very much coach Flores."