Does Maxx Crosby Trade Increase the Vikings' Asking Price for Jonathan Greenard?

Friday night brought an NFL trade stunner as the Baltimore Ravens swooped to snag star defensive end Maxx Crosby from the Las Vegas Raiders, and the deal could have implications for the Minnesota Vikings' offseason plans.

The Ravens have given up two first-round draft picks to get the five-time Pro Bowler, and it comes at a time at the Vikings are reportedly taking trade calls for their own defensive star, Jonathan Greenard.

It was reported on Tuesday that the Vikings are open to the idea of trading Greenard for cap relief, with Greenard reportedly wanting a pay raise after being one of the premier – and one of the most underrated – linebackers in the game over the past few seasons.

After the news broke that Greenard was available, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said that the Vikings will be "seeking a Day 2 pick" in any return they get for him, and it has since been reported that "half the league" has reached out to the Vikings.

But now the Ravens have set the market by sending two first-round picks for Crosby, the Vikings should be setting their sights higher by seeking a first-round pick of their own in exchange for Greenard, who is still under contract for two more years.

In the wake of Friday's trade, it was quickly pointed out that Greenard's stats, while not as impressive as Crosby's, are still good enough for a trade outlay that includes at least one of the two first-round picks that Baltimore sent Las Vegas.

Since 2023…



Maxx Crosby in 44 games

32 sacks

128 solo tackles

68 TFL

71 QB Hits

114 pressures



Jonathan Greenard 44 games

27.5 sacks

96 solo tackles

43 TFL

56 QB Hits

96 pressures



Greenard is 3 months older and Crosby was just traded for 2 1st’s. pic.twitter.com/qLdubWKPTq — The Purple Persuasion (@TPPSkol) March 7, 2026

The Vikings are entering a period of uncertainty, with a question mark over the team's future at quarterback creating an incentive for the team to gain maximum flexibility through a combination of cap space and the accumulation of draft capital.

Losing Greenard, who is without a doubt the most talented and explosive player in the Vikings defense, would be a blow, but with Brian Flores staying on as defensive coordinator, his shrewd schemes are capable of overcoming the loss of the linebacker.

The Vikings also have former first-round pick Dallas Turner waiting in the wings, with signs growing towards the end of the 2025 season that he could take a step up and become a dominant force in the Vikings defense.

Trading Greenard — who has a $22.15 million cap hit — would free up $12.25 million and come with just under $10 million in dead money, according to Over the Cap.