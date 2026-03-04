Vikings 3-Round Mock Draft: Imagining a Jonathan Greenard Trade

I'm not sure trading Jonathan Greenard is a good idea for the Minnesota Vikings. He's their best defensive player, his contract is a team-friendly one, and there are numerous other ways to create salary cap space. But Tuesday's news that Greenard wants a raise puts the Vikings in a somewhat tricky spot. And with Dallas Turner breaking out late last season, Minnesota could consider trading Greenard if a team offers a second-round pick.

In that event, the Vikings will be in the market to draft an edge rusher to join Andrew Van Ginkel and Turner in their outside linebacker room. Let's go through a three-round mock draft that includes a projected Greenard trade and a pick that finds his replacement.

Round 1, Pick 18: Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

Peter Woods | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Woods is a fascinating prospect to watch for the Vikings. He was outstanding in his first couple seasons at Clemson, including a sophomore campaign where he had 8.5 tackles for loss in 11 games. Coming into last season, Woods was projected as a possible top-five pick. But his 2025 tape was inconsistent; he finished with only 2 sacks and 14 pressures despite playing more snaps than he previously had.

This would be a bet on Woods bouncing back and reaching his immense upside. He's a remarkably twitchy and powerful athlete at 6'2" and 300 pounds. He can shed blocks as a run defender and push the pocket as a pass rusher. With Javon Hargrave gone and Jonathan Allen perhaps next to go, Woods could be a building block for the Vikings alongside Jalen Redmond. Each of the last two Super Bowl winners (the Seahawks and Eagles) have dynamic interior pass rushers.

Projected Trade

Vikings send: Jonathan Greenard

Ravens send: 2026 second-round pick (No. 45), 2027 fourth-rounder

Baltimore needs pass rush help and could have significant interest in Greenard, who played with Lamar Jackson at Louisville for a couple years. The Vikings get a solid return for one of their stars.

Round 2, Pick 45: A.J. Haulcy, S, LSU

A.J. Haulcy | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

If the Vikings don't take Emmanuel McNeil-Warren or Dillon Thieneman in the first round, Haulcy might be my favorite safety target for them in round two. Across four seasons at three different schools, he racked up nearly 350 career tackles and 10 interceptions. He had five picks at Houston as a junior and then three more last year at LSU, where he earned an elite PFF coverage grade. He's also built like a tank at 222 pounds and is physical coming downhill in run defense. Haulcy would be a nice Harrison Smith replacement in Brian Flores' defense.

Round 2, Pick 49: Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan

Derrick Moore | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We're going all defense in the top 50 picks and using one of our two second-rounders to find Greenard's replacement. Moore spent four years at Michigan and got better and better, wrapping up his career with a 10-sack season in 2025. His PFF pass rush grade was 92.4.

Moore stands 6'4", 255 pounds and has good arm length. He converts speed to power with a big-time bull rush and has a few other moves in his arsenal as well. He was one of the best pass rushers at the Senior Bowl. Moore is older than Dallas Turner and still needs to iron out some inconsistency against the run, but he'd be an immediate contributor for the Vikings.

Round 3, Pick 82: Connor Lew, C, Auburn

Connor Lew | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Vikings have a need at center, and a case can be made for Lew as the best center in this year's draft. The reason he might be available at this spot is that he's coming off a torn ACL in October and thus likely won't be ready for the start of his rookie season. Lew is a great athlete and an intelligent player who would fit in Kevin O'Connell's offense nicely. The Vikings can roll with an in-house candidate (Blake Brandel, Michael Jurgens) or a free agent at center in 2026, then turn things over to Lew in 2027. He doesn't turn 21 until August.

Round 3, Pick 97: Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas

Mike Washington Jr. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Washington was one of the biggest winners of the NFL combine and would be a fun pickup for the Vikings' backfield alongside Jordan Mason. He's a ridiculous athlete who ran a 4.33 40 and jumped out of the gym in Indy at 6'1" and 223 pounds. He also has plenty of experience, having spent five years in college at three different programs. Washington, who put up 1,300 total yards and 9 touchdowns last season, is the kind of explosive back Minnesota hasn't had in a while.