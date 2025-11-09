Fast start turns into a miserable afternoon as Vikings fall to Ravens
A little over five minutes into Sunday's game, the Vikings had a 7-0 lead and J.J. McCarthy was riding high, having carried over his momentum from last week's upset win in Detroit.
It was basically all downhill from there. McCarthy threw two interceptions on a three-turnover, 13-penalty day for the Vikings, who couldn't complete a late comeback attempt and fell 27-19 to the Baltimore Ravens at U.S. Bank Stadium. The loss drops Minnesota to 4-5 ahead of next week's critical division game against the Bears.
McCarthy hit Jalen Nailor for a 62-yard gain on the game's opening drive, but that wound up being the highlight of his day. In his fourth career start, the Vikings' young quarterback finished 20 of 42 for 248 yards, one late touchdown to Nailor, and two picks. He ran for 48 yards. His passer rating was 54.5.
The Vikings had a shot at a dramatic comeback after being down 27-13. McCarthy converted a couple fourth downs to Nailor to make it a one-score game, and Minnesota got the ball back in the final two minutes with a chance to go tie the score. But after McCarthy ran around in the pocket for a long time on a late fourth down, his pass to Aaron Jones fell incomplete to seal the loss.
This was a game to forget for Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson, who is typically the epitome of consistency and reliability. On 12 targets, he caught just four passes for 37 yards. Some of the throws were off target from McCarthy, but others may have been catchable. Outside of drawing one questionable pass interference call downfield, Jefferson struggled to make an impact. He was the target on deep balls that resulted in both of McCarthy's interceptions.
Jefferson was hardly the only player on the Vikings' offense who struggled. Of their 13 penalties, nine were on the offense, eight were false starts, and three of those were committed by right tackle Brian O'Neill.
The Vikings' defense played admirably, holding the Ravens to four field goals, but Baltimore's offense eventually broke through. Derrick Henry ran for 75 yards and Lamar Jackson threw for 176, including a touchdown pass to Mark Andrews early in the fourth quarter to extend the lead.
Game rewind
The day couldn't have gotten off to a better start for the Vikings. After the defense forced a Ravens three-and-out on the game's opening possession, Minnesota's offense delivered a jolt to the home crowd. McCarthy threw a strike to Jefferson on one third down, then dropped a deep ball in a bucket to Nailor on the next third down. Nailor added to the play with some moves after the catch, turning it into a 62-yard gain. One play later, Jones strolled into the end zone for a touchdown.
If only the rest of the afternoon was as smooth for the Vikings.
Minnesota's next four possessions went punt, field goal, interception, and punt. The Vikings led 10-9 at halftime, but the Ravens took the lead early in the third quarter and never gave it back. A lost fumble by Myles Price after Baltimore went up 12-10 was a critical play. That gave the Ravens a short field, and they made it 19-10 on a Justice Hill one-yard rushing touchdown.
From there, the Vikings could never quite find the consistency on offense to mount a comeback. In addition to their three turnovers, they also turned the ball over on downs three times.
The 6-3 Bears come to Minneapolis next week in a game the Vikings will need to win in order to keep their relatively slim playoff hopes alive.