Former Vikings Linebacker, 4-Time Pro Bowler Jeff Siemon Dies at 75

Former Vikings linebacker and four-time Pro Bowl selection Jeff Siemon has died at the age of 75, the team announced on Saturday.

Born in Rochester, MN before growing up in California, Siemon starred at Stanford University in the late 1960s and early 1970s. He won two Rose Bowls, was named the country's top linebacker as a senior, and was eventually inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

The Vikings selected Siemon with the tenth overall pick in the 1972 draft. He was an immediate contributor, finishing fifth in defensive rookie of the year voting. A year later, Siemon made his first of four Pro Bowls on a Vikings team that went 12-2 and reached Super Bowl VIII, falling to the Dolphins. He had one of four interceptions of Cowboys QB Roger Staubach in the NFC Championship Game that year.

Nov 26, 1972; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Pittsburgh Steelers running back (32) Franco Harris is hit by Minnesota Vikings defensive end (81) Carl Eller and linebacker (50) Jeff Siemon at Three Rivers Stadium. The Steelers defeated the Vikings 23-10. | Tony Tomsic-Imagn Images

Siemon recorded multiple interceptions in each of his first four seasons. He helped the Vikings get back to the Super Bowl in the 1974 and 1976 seasons and made three straight Pro Bowls from 1975-77. He's one of only 32 players in the Vikings' 65 seasons to make at least four Pro Bowls with the franchise.

Siemon ended up spending his entire 11-year NFL career in Minnesota. He played in 156 regular season games and 16 postseason contests. Those 172 combined games played ranks 28th in franchise history and sixth among linebackers. Siemon had 11 interceptions, 11 fumble recoveries, and 7 sacks in his career. Unofficially, his 1,375 tackles ranks third in Vikings history behind his teammates Scott Studwell and Matt Blair.

After retiring following the 1982 season, Siemon graduated from the Simon Greenleaf School of Law and worked for over four decades as the Search Ministries division director in Minnesota.

During the Vikings' 50th anniversary celebration in 2010, Siemon was named one of the 50 Greatest Vikings.

"Jeff was a great teammate — a leader for us on the field and a really good linebacker," former teammate Bobby Bryant told Vikings.com. "He was key to our teams. As good of a player that Jeff was, he was a better person — truly one of the best guys we had. You never heard anyone speak cross of Jeff. His faith was his guide, and he was not afraid to share it with people. He touched so many."

"His work ethic was absolutely tremendous," Ahmad Rashad said. "And above it all, he is one of the nicest guys you would ever want to meet."