Former Vikings Receiver Eyes Minnesota's WR3 Vacancy

With the Vikings in need of a new No. 3 receiver following Jalen Nailor's departure, could they look to the player who held that role for a few years before Nailor took it over?

K.J. Osborn was the Vikings' WR3 from 2021-23, first under Mike Zimmer and then under Kevin O'Connell. Since leaving two offseasons ago when his rookie contract expired, he hasn't been able to replicate his success in Minnesota elsewhere. He's bounced around a bit, going from New England to Washington to Atlanta without playing a whole lot. Now a free agent again, Osborn implied he'd love to return to the Vikings in a recent podcast interview.

"You can’t help but look at Minnesota," he said on the Caps Off Podcast. "With Kyler Murray going back. Jalen Nailor, I'm so happy for him. Speedy, congrats bro, my guy, he just got 3 (years) for $35 (million) from the Raiders. So that spot (WR3) is back open. Just looking around. But home is where the heart is. So we'll see."

Osborn turns 29 in June, so he should still have some gas left in the tank. He would come with plenty of knowledge of O'Connell's offense and would be a seamless addition to the Vikings' locker room. Then again, his lack of playing time elsewhere over the past two years means he wouldn't be a particularly exciting acquisition from a fan perspective.

K.J. Osborn | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

A fifth-round pick by Rick Spielman back in 2020, Osborn didn't play in a game as a rookie while developing behind the scenes. But in 2021, he earned an opportunity and took advantage of it, catching 50 passes for 655 yards and 7 touchdowns. He played even more snaps the following year after O'Connell's arrival, posting a 60-650-5 receiving line. And Osborn had a third straight 500-yard season in 2023, finishing with 48-540-3.

He had some memorable moments in those three seasons in Minnesota, including a walkoff game-winning touchdown against the Panthers in '21, another game-winner against Detroit early in '22, and a career-high 10-157-1 line in the Vikings' historic comeback against the Colts later that year.

Two years ago, Osborn signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Patriots. But he caught just 7 passes for 57 yards and a TD in seven games before being waived in December. He was claimed by the Commanders and appeared in one game for Washington. Osborn then signed a minimum deal to return to Washington last year, but was let go in final roster cuts. He finished 2025 on the Falcons' practice squad.

The Vikings wide receiver depth is very shaky right now behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. In that context, bringing Osborn back on a minimum deal could make sense. He'd have to compete with second-year player Tai Felton and perhaps a Day 2 rookie for the No. 3 role.