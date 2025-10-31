Four players questionable on Vikings' final injury report vs. Lions
Three players have been ruled out and four players are listed as questionable on the Vikings' final injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions, head coach Kevin O'Connell revealed on Friday afternoon. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy is not among the seven; he's off the injury report and good to go this weekend.
TE Josh Oliver (foot), FB C.J. Ham (hand), and CB Jeff Okudah (concussion) will be inactive on Sunday. That puts Ben Yurosek or newcomer Ben Sims in line for a larger role at tight end, while Dwight McGlothern is likely next in line as the Vikings' third cornerback. They've only had Ham available for two of seven games this year, so no real adjustment will be needed there.
The four players who are questionable are OLB Andrew Van Ginkel (neck), LT Christian Darrisaw (knee), RT Brian O'Neill (knee), and S Josh Metellus (foot). Van Ginkel was able to practice in full this week and has said his goal is to return to action after missing the last four games, but the Vikings may need to see how he feels in pregame warmups. The same likely applies to Darrisaw and O'Neill, who are both dealing with knee injuries. Justin Skule would be in line to start if either one can't go, and Walter Rouse would play if both are out.
Metellus is a new addition to the injury report on Friday with what O'Connell described at "foot soreness." He was able to practice in some capacity. The ultra-versatile, ultra-durable Metellus has not missed a single game in the O'Connell era. If this becomes his first, Jay Ward would likely be next in line for snaps alongside Harrison Smith and Theo Jackson.
In addition to McCarthy, OLB Jonathan Greenard (ankle) and CB Isaiah Rodgers (shoulder) are also off the final injury report and good to go for Sunday.
Lions All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph is not expected to play on Sunday. This story will be updated when Detroit's final injury report is available.