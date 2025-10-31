Inside The Vikings

Four players questionable on Vikings' final injury report vs. Lions

Josh Metellus is a new addition to the injury report with foot soreness.

Will Ragatz

Jan 5, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Vikings safety Josh Metellus (44) tips a pass by Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) which was intercepted by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (0) during the first half at Ford Field.
Jan 5, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Vikings safety Josh Metellus (44) tips a pass by Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) which was intercepted by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (0) during the first half at Ford Field. / David Reginek-Imagn Images
In this story:

Three players have been ruled out and four players are listed as questionable on the Vikings' final injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions, head coach Kevin O'Connell revealed on Friday afternoon. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy is not among the seven; he's off the injury report and good to go this weekend.

TE Josh Oliver (foot), FB C.J. Ham (hand), and CB Jeff Okudah (concussion) will be inactive on Sunday. That puts Ben Yurosek or newcomer Ben Sims in line for a larger role at tight end, while Dwight McGlothern is likely next in line as the Vikings' third cornerback. They've only had Ham available for two of seven games this year, so no real adjustment will be needed there.

The four players who are questionable are OLB Andrew Van Ginkel (neck), LT Christian Darrisaw (knee), RT Brian O'Neill (knee), and S Josh Metellus (foot). Van Ginkel was able to practice in full this week and has said his goal is to return to action after missing the last four games, but the Vikings may need to see how he feels in pregame warmups. The same likely applies to Darrisaw and O'Neill, who are both dealing with knee injuries. Justin Skule would be in line to start if either one can't go, and Walter Rouse would play if both are out.

Metellus is a new addition to the injury report on Friday with what O'Connell described at "foot soreness." He was able to practice in some capacity. The ultra-versatile, ultra-durable Metellus has not missed a single game in the O'Connell era. If this becomes his first, Jay Ward would likely be next in line for snaps alongside Harrison Smith and Theo Jackson.

In addition to McCarthy, OLB Jonathan Greenard (ankle) and CB Isaiah Rodgers (shoulder) are also off the final injury report and good to go for Sunday.

Lions All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph is not expected to play on Sunday. This story will be updated when Detroit's final injury report is available.

More Vikings coverage

feed

Published
Will Ragatz
WILL RAGATZ

Will Ragatz is a senior writer for Vikings On SI, who also covers the Twins, Timberwolves, Gophers, and other Minnesota teams. He is a credentialed Minnesota Vikings beat reporter, covering the team extensively at practices, games and throughout the NFL draft and free agency period. Ragatz attended Northwestern University, where he studied at the prestigious Medill School of Journalism. During his time as a student, he covered Northwestern Wildcats football and basketball for SB Nation’s Inside NU, eventually serving as co-editor-in-chief in his junior year. In the fall of 2018, Will interned in Sports Illustrated’s newsroom in New York City, where he wrote articles on Major League Baseball, college football, and college basketball for SI.com.

Home/News