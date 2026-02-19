Four Players the Vikings Would Thank the Draft Gods for at No. 18

The NFL Combine begins on Monday, and while the draft process has been underway for well over a month for teams like the Vikings, the annual event kicks the whole process into high gear for the next two months.

Mock drafts have done a quality job of identifying players who could be available when the Vikings select at No. 18 in April, but there's always a chance that a highly-rated player who fits a need for Minnesota falls into their lap.

Let's dive into some names that the Vikings might be praying drop them in the first round.

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Nov 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) celebrates scoring against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Love was one of the most dynamic, exciting playmakers in college football last season. The game-breaking running back led the nation in rushing yards and touchdowns each of the past two seasons. Love finished third in Heisman voting in 2025 after rushing for 1,372 yards, on 6.9 yards per carry, along with 18 touchdowns. He also caught 27 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns.

As the top back in the country, Love has been a projected top-10 pick in plenty of mocks. However, there are still some draft analysts who doubt whether the teams at the top will pick Love, considering the amount of needs those teams currently have.

The devaluation of the running back over the past decade has also led some to wonder if we see Love fall in April. If he slides, the Notre Dame back would be an immediate upgrade for the Vikings' running game, which has struggled during the Kevin O'Connell era.

Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Aug 30, 2025; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) celebrates after a play against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Anybody who has bookmarked our mock draft tracker has seen Delane's name pop up as a potential Vikings pick a couple of times this draft season. The playmaking LSU corner brings physicality and a high football IQ, that would immediately upgrade the Vikings' thin CB room.

Despite him appearing as a Vikings pick in several mocks so far, Delane is one of the top corners in the draft, with several cornerback-needy teams above the Vikings. According to Mock Draft Database, Delane is the consensus No. 11 player in the draft. At this point, it would appear the Vikings would need some luck on their side to be able to select the LSU standout.

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) jogs during warm-ups before a NCAA football game between Tennessee Volunteers and New Mexico State Aggies at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 15, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Like Delane, McCoy has appeared a number of times as a Vikings pick in mocks. Mock Draft Database has the Tennessee corner as the consensus No. 14 player in the draft, so his potential availability at No. 18 appears a little more likely than Delane at this point.

McCoy grabbed four interceptions in 2024, he however missed the 2025 season after suffering an ACL injury in January. Despite that, he remains a top pick at the position due to his versatility and quick processing ability (per scouts) that he displayed during his two years at Tennessee and Oregon State. His 89.6 PFF coverage grade was ninth among all corners in 2024.

Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Look, the likelihood of Downs dropping to No. 18 is slim to none. The Ohio State safety is considered a top-5 overall player in this draft. As such, he's been picked no lower than 10th in most mocks.

Downs is seen as a generational talent at the position, one that would be an absolutely ideal replacement for Harrison Smith. During his three years of college, Downs registered six interceptions, 16 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. He has elite playmaking ability that makes him an ideal fit for any team in the league.

Despite his near lock as a top-10 pick, we put him in here because the Vikings have benefited in the past from a surprising drop. Dallas Turner was a consensus top-10 pick in 2024, but fell to the Vikings at No. 17. That took a historic draft in which offensive players came off the board with the first 14 picks.

It's highly, highly unlikely that Downs falls to No. 18, but if he does, Brian Flores is going to be running to the phones himself to send in the selection.

