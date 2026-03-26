From Local Star to First-Round Talent: Inside Vikings' Early Visit Targets

While the Vikings have been meeting with and scouting NFL Draft prospects at the Senior Bowl, NFL Scouting Combine, and respective college pro days, the list of players they've invited to the Twin Cities for their annual top-30 visits is still a work in progress.

In fact, only eight names have been leaked, via unconfirmed reports, as having received a top-30 invite from the Vikings. Of them, they're all intriguing, and most of them could help at positions of need, including running back, wide receiver, tight end, and offensive line.

Wake Forest running back Demond Clairborne, Clemson left tackle Tristan Leigh, and tight ends Lance Mason (Wisconsin) and Oscar Delp (Georgia) are all intriguing as potential late-round picks, but the others could be players the Vikings select on Day 2, or perhaps even in the first round in the case of a certain linebacker from Texas.

1. Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia Tech

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Hurst's name popped into the rumor mill on Wednesday, and Vikings fans have reacted with excitement over the Georgia Tech wide receiver's flashy highlights. He's 6-foot-4 and ran a 4.42 40 at the Combine, while scoring fourth among all receivers at the Combine in athleticism, according to NFL.com.

"He's an above-average ball-tracker deep and a dangerous catch-and-run option," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein said.

Hurst caught 127 passes for 1,965 yards and 15 touchdowns the last two seasons at Georgia State.

He tops our list because the Vikings have zero proven depth behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, so a big-bodied wide receiver who could contribute immediately as a rookie is very appealing. The only in-house option capable of earning the WR3 job right now is last year's third-round pick, Tai Felton.

2. Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson (RB10) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Johnson is from Minneapolis, and the former Minnesota Mr. Football winner has serious chops as a running and receiving back. If he's on the board when the Vikings pick in the second or third round, he could be a dynamite option to contribute as a rookie and eventually become a three-down running back.

Johnson could be the second running back off the board. Shocker? Don't be. Maurice Jones-Drew, the former NFL star who now contributes to NFL Media, has Johnson ranked second behind Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love.

3. Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) celebrates during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Ranking Hill third might be criminal. In fact, we should slap ourselves for putting him this low, solely on the fact that his NFL.com comparison is perennial all-pro linebacker Bobby Wagner. After dominating as a sophomore in 2024 with 113 tackles, including 16.5 for loss and eight sacks, Hill was on his way to being a surefire first-round pick in 2026, but injuries limited him to 10 games in 2025, and he was on the field for only 563 snaps compared to 867 the year before.

"Three-down linebacker with the playing demeanor and production of a future Pro Bowler," Zierlein wrote. "His size, speed and versatility allow him to profile as an instant-impact rookie at Mike or Will ‘backer."

Hill is good enough to warrant a first-round pick, but with Blake Cashman and Eric Wilson on the roster, it's hard to see Minnesota taking him at No. 18 overall.

4. Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington

Coleman's confidence is appealing. During Washington's pro day, Coleman said he's tired of hearing about who the best running backs are in the draft, with his name rarely mentioned among the likes of Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price, or Arkansas' Mike Washington.

"I'm one of the best. I'm tired of hearing who's the best back, who's this, who's that, where's Jonah Coleman? I feel like I displayed I'm here, and I'm still a guy, so just being able to showcase that was the ultimate goal," Coleman said.