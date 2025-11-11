How J.J. McCarthy's first four starts compare to the rest of the 2024 QB class
There is no hiding from the reality that J.J. McCarthy has been very up and down during his first four starts as an NFL QB. He had a subpar first three quarters in Chicago before an epic fourth quarter comeback, and then a miserable game against Atlanta a week later in which he sprained his ankle and missed the next five games. He returned to lead the Vikings to a thrilling win at Detroit, followed by a dismal game against the Ravens.
McCarthy hasn't been the instant success he was in college, but the question is how much of the early struggles are to be expected — and what is the proper level of concern?
"There's going to be natural growing pains that sometimes unearth themselves," said Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell in his weekly appearance with radio play-by-play voice Paul Allen on Tuesday.
The former Michigan star missed the entirety of his rookie campaign after tearing his meniscus during his first preseason game in 2024. Then, just two games into the 2025 season, McCarthy suffered a high ankle sprain.
So far, McCarthy has thrown for 692 yards, five touchdowns, and six interceptions in his first four starts. Worryingly, McCarthy has struggled with accuracy, completing just 53.7% of his passes. McCarthy's inconsistencies have been highlighted by comparisons to the rest of the heralded 2024 quarterback draft class.
Coming off a national title with Michigan, McCarthy was part of one of the most stacked QB draft classes in recent memory. He was the fifth of six quarterbacks selected in the first 12 picks of the 2024 draft.
QBs selected in first round of 2024 NFL Draft
- 1(1) - Caleb Williams - Chicago Bears
- 1(2) - Jayden Daniels - Washington Commanders
- 1(3) - Drake Maye - New England Patriots
- 1(8) - Michael Penix Jr. - Atlanta Falcons
- 1(10) - J.J. McCarthy - Minnesota Vikings
- 1(12) - Bo Nix - Denver Broncos
Of those six QBs, four played a majority of their rookie seasons as their team's starting quarterback. McCarthy was the only one to not appear at all during his rookie campaign. Atlanta's Michael Penix Jr. started the final three weeks of the Falcons' season after Kirk Cousins was benched.
So, how does McCarthy's first four games compare to the rest of the 2024 QB class? While his seven total touchdowns (five passing, two rushing) is tied with Jayden Daniels (three passing, four rushing) and Drake Maye (six passing, one rushing), his completion percentage is the lowest of the group.
Below is a table comparing how each of the quarterbacks performed over their first four starts:
Name
Record
Completions
Attempts
Comp %
Passing yards
Yds/GM
Passing TD
INT
Rushing yards
Rushing TD
J.J. McCarthy
2-2
58
108
53.7%
692
173.0
5
6
110
2
Caleb Williams
2-2
87
141
61.7%
787
196.8
3
4
79
0
Jayden Daniels
3-1
87
106
82.1%
897
224.3
3
1
218
4
Drake Maye
1-3
78
117
66.7%
748
187.0
6
4
197
1
Michael Penix Jr.
1-3
85
142
59.9%
1,035
258.8
4
3
32
2
Bo Nix
2-2
83
138
60.1%
660
165.0
1
4
110
2
While the struggles have been notable, O'Connell remains positive about what he's seen from McCarthy, saying, "I think he's really shown some real flashes of the true competitor, and this guy is out there giving absolutely everything he possibly can."
McCarthy's struggles seem relatively in line with the other QBs he was drafted alongside. While he's still in the very early stages of his career, those other quarterbacks have had time to develop and play. Here is how each of them has performed in the games since their first four starts:
Name
Record
Completions
Attempts
Comp%
Passing yards
Yds/GM
Passing TD
INT
Rushing yards
Rushing TD
Caleb Williams
9-13
442
714
61.9%
4,890
222.3
30
6
656
3
Jayden Daniels
13-9
424
656
64.6%
4,677
212.6
35
11
1,070
5
Drake Maye
10-8
348
499
69.7%
4,061
225.6
28
11
495
3
Michael Penix Jr.
3-4
126
218
57.8%
1,509
215.6
8
3
40
0
Bo Nix
16-8
519
801
64.8%
5,385
224.4
47
16
539
5
The big notables are that Daniels and Nix both led their squads to the playoffs as rookies, with Daniels taking the Commanders to the NFC Championship game. Three of them have winning records since their first four games, including Maye and Nix leading two of the top teams in the AFC.
The other thing that sticks out is that progress is different for each of them. Daniels' accuracy has dropped off from a ridiculous start, but, as noted before, that didn't hurt him or the Commanders on their run to the NFC title game. Caleb Williams struggled during his rookie season but has found his groove in his second year with a new head coach in Ben Johnson. Drake Maye has developed into an MVP candidate, while Penix has struggled after impressing over the final three games of last season.
Perhaps the biggest factor in whether a young quarterback will be successful or not is the system around them. In that, McCarthy has arguably one of the better situations of the quarterbacks in his class, and we'll find out how he levels his play, or not, going forward.