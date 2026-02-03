If Joe Burrow Becomes Available, Insider Thinks Vikings Would Try to Get Him

Before things get out of hand, everyone putting Joe Burrow in a Minnesota Vikings jersey might want to pump the brakes a little bit.

With Burrow's future with the Bengals muddied a little bit by injuries, another season without a playoff berth, and his mysterious comments from a press conference on his 29th birthday, there's a non-zero chance that he asks for a trade.

That possibility, which is, in all likelihood, quite low, Vikings insider Alec Lewis has repeatedly suggested that Minnesota would undoubtedly be interested in Burrow. He reiterated that point on his podcast, "The Alec Lewis Show," when a fan asked him if the odds of a Burrow trade are over or under 10%.

“Putting a percentage on it would be foolish on my part," Lewis said. "If a player like Joe Burrow is available via trade, I expect the Vikings to do everything they possibly can to try to make that happen. It’s more of a question of what's available, and how far from a cost perspective is it gonna take to get to the place at which it does become available."

That's it. He literally spent 44 seconds answering the question.

So, if you see someone on social media saying the Vikings are going to do whatever it takes to get Burrow, give it a second to marinate in your brain and realize that that social post is likely referring to what Lewis said on his podcast — and in no way, shape, or form did he say the Vikings are gunning for Burrow.

The Bengals have no incentive to trade Burrow, who led them to a Super Bowl appearance and has proven to be a top-four quarterback when healthy. However, Burrow's birthday comments were intriguing, to say the least.

"If I want to keep doing this, I have to have fun doing it," Burrow said. "You know, I've been through a lot. And if it's not fun, then what am I doing it for?"

As we said before, there's a non-zero chance that Burrow asks for a trade. If he does, there's arguably no team better suited to bring him in and instantly become a Super Bowl contender.

The Vikings went 9-8 with J.J. McCarthy, Carson Wentz, and Max Brosmer starting games. If they won nine games with a trio of guys who made Justin Jefferson look pedestrian, then there's no telling how far they could go with a QB like Burrow.

