Insiders Expect Kirk Cousins to Be Open to a Return to Minnesota

One of the most logical and realistic quarterback options for the Vikings this offseason might just be the guy who held the QB1 job in Minnesota from 2018 until his Achilles injury in 2023: Kirk Cousins.

Cousins is expected to be released by the Falcons before the start of the new league year in March, as reported by The Athletic in late January and confirmed by ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday. That has seemed like a foregone conclusion since a tweak was made to Cousins' contract shortly after the regular season ended.

Multiple plugged-in Vikings beat reporters expect Cousins to be open to the idea of returning to Minnesota, provided the opportunity is the right one.

It’s my understanding that Kirk Cousins will be open to returning to the Vikings, if genuine interest is there, and if the situation feels right (opportunity wise, more than anything). Also wouldn’t be surprised to see him have other opportunities (teams & TV). https://t.co/OncncOLsUM — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) February 7, 2026

It’d have to be the right circumstances for a Cousins reunion with the Vikings, but I’d expect both sides to be open to that possibility. https://t.co/uTDGTJKDN8 — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) February 7, 2026

Cousins, who will turn 38 in August, will also have other opportunities. It's not a guarantee that he continues playing football, as it's believed that he'll also have heavy interest from TV networks. Cousins appeared on CBS during this postseason and seems to have a bright future as an analyst.

"Cousins would like to play next season but also has dabbled in television, appearing on CBS' pregame show during the postseason," Schefter wrote. "TV is expected to be an option for Cousins, as is retirement. But he also will be fully open to finding the right opportunity with another NFL team in need of quarterback help."

Other teams could come calling as well, but there are reasons to believe the Vikings could make plenty of sense as a suitor for Cousins. They've made it clear that they're going to bring in some sort of veteran quarterback this offseason to join J.J. McCarthy in their QB room. Provided they can't go out and get an established star at the position, Cousins could fit what they're looking for. He'd provide a solid bar/floor that McCarthy would have to clear to win a training camp competition, and he'd also serve as a great mentor for the 23-year-old.

It would be an easy transition for Cousins if he were to re-join the Vikings, give his knowledge of Kevin O'Connell's offense from their two years together. But the Vikings would likely want assurance that Cousins — who made 22 starts for the Falcons over the last two seasons, compared to 12 for Michael Penix Jr. — would be OK with possibly ending up as the backup behind McCarthy.

"We'll see," Cousins said with a smirk when Mike Florio brought up a return to Minnesota this week.

