Instant Grade: Vikings Signing Veteran Cornerback James Pierre

The Vikings are on the board in 2026 NFL free agency.

Their first move is a two-year, $8.5 million contract for former Steelers cornerback James Pierre, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. He gets a $2.5 million signing bonus and $3.7 million guaranteed, which likely gives the Vikings the option to move on next offseason without much dead money.

Pierre, who turns 30 in September, began his career as an undrafted free agent with Pittsburgh in 2020 after playing collegiately at Florida Atlantic. He made the Steelers' roster as a UDFA and managed to stick around for six years. Pierre was briefly with the Commanders in the 2024 offseason, but he made his way back to Pittsburgh and hasn't yet appeared in a game with another team.

Over his six seasons, Pierre has played in 95 regular season games, starting 13 of them. He's never played more than 415 defensive snaps in a season, though he did come close to that total (set in 2021) with 377 last year. Pierre had 11 passes defended and his fourth NFL interception in 2025. He earned an 86.8 PFF grade, which was easily the best mark of his career. He's also played well over 1,000 special teams snaps in his career.

This makes a lot of sense as a depth addition for the Vikings. They needed more starting-caliber bodies in that room alongside their top two of Byron Murphy Jr. and Isaiah Rodgers. Pierre brings good size to the outside corner position at 6'2", and he's got familiarity with new Vikings defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander, who he overlapped with in Pittsburgh for three seasons.

Instant Grade: B+

This feels like a solid, sensible addition for the Vikings at a position of need. Pierre is coming off his best NFL season and remains in his prime as approaches 30 years old. It's a two-year deal but with less than $4 million in guarantees, it can function more like a true one-year contract. The price is very reasonable for a player who has plenty of experience and can also contribute on special teams.

For the time being, Pierre slots in as CB3 on the Vikings' depth chart behind Murphy and Rodgers. They won't be done adding at that position, as the only other corners on the roster right now are recent UDFAs Dwight McGlothern and Zemaiah Vaughn. Fabian Moreau and Jeff Okudah are unrestricted free agents.

Adding Pierre definitely does not take the Vikings out of consideration for drafting a cornerback in the first round in April.