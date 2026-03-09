Welcome to March Madness. While the college basketball brackets will eventually take center stage, the NFL has the spotlight this week with the beginning of free agency and the start of the 2026 league year.

The Minnesota Vikings are sure to be connected to numerous players in free agency as they look to fill holes across the roster, including needs at quarterback, cornerback, running back, wide receiver, center, defensive tackle, and safety.

They took care of one of those needs late Sunday night by reportedly agreeing to a three-year deal with linebacker Eric Wilson, who was one of their top defensive players in 2025 after signing as a free agent during last year's free agency whirlwind. Meanwhile, the Vikings still sound like the frontrunners for quarterback Kyler Murray.

Check back throughout the day for the latest Vikings news and rumors.

8:31 a.m. — More trades before 11 a.m. CT?

We mentioned Greenard in the update below, and it feels noteworthy that Dianna Russinni is suggesting that more trades are coming before the legal tampering period officially opens at 11 a.m. CT today.

Expect more trades before we get to 12pm est.

Teams all shuffling and making moves this morning. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 9, 2026

8:25 a.m. — Greenard is a name to watch

If the Vikings are going to trade linebacker Jonathan Greenard, it's probably going to happen this week because it would free up money they could use to bolster the roster elsewhere.

Greenard has an $18.39 million base salary for the next two seasons. By trading him before June 1, Over the Cap says the Vikings would create $12.25 million in cap space while absorbing $9.9 million in dead money.

Vikings EDGE Jonathan Greenard is a name to watch this week. A lot of teams have been in on this one. Will likely involve a Day 2 pick if a trade gets done.



One variable: Teams know he wants a new contract as part of the deal. He’s got two years and $38M left on current deal. pic.twitter.com/itRSTJQQMs — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 9, 2026

8:02 a.m. — No contact until Cardinals announce something

Murray can't have contact with the Vikings until the Cardinals announce that they plan to release him at 3 p.m. Wednesday. So far, it's widely reported that Arizona is moving on from Murray, but nothing official has come from the team.

Tua Tagovailoa is in a similar situation in Miami, but the Dolphins have made a public announcement that he's being released. According to The Athletic's James Palmer, players under contract can speak with other teams during the legal tampering period if their current team has made an official announcement of their pending release.

Kyler Murray and Tua Tagovailoa can't sign with a team until they are officially released at 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday. With an official announcement from a team on a release, a player still under contract can speak with another team before 4 on Wednesday. Tua can start doing that… — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 9, 2026

7:40 a.m. — Jalen Nailor is about to get paid

Recent speculation about Nailor's coming payday as a free agent put him in the $12-$15 million-per-year window, which seems very accurate with Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reporting that free agent receivers Rashid Shaheed and Romeo Doubs are likely going to get $20 million per year, while Wan'Dale Robinson could get $15 million.

"Another receiver likely to get more than people expect is Vikings free agent Jalen 'Speedy' Nailor, who did a lot with the limited opportunities he had playing alongside Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison in Minnesota," Breer says.

7:05 a.m. — Vikings favored to sign Kyler Murray

That's been the word for a while now, but it gained more steam Sunday night with NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reporting that Minnesota has emerged as the favorite to land the 28-year-old former first overall pick.

"Heading to Minnesota has all the makings of a prime landing spot in the waning days of his career as a Cardinal," Pelissero's article on NFL.com reads.

Notably, Pelissero said a few days ago that Murray could take his time to decide. And don't expect anything to happen today or tomorrow, because the Cardinals cannot officially release Murray until 3 p.m. CT on Wednesday.

From Sunday — Vikings players want Murray

With lots of momentum building towards the Vikings signing Murray, it sounds as if some players in Minnesota are in support of that idea.

"I can tell you from talking to some players there, they want Kyler there," insider Dianna Russini said on Ryen Russillo's podcast.