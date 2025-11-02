J.J. McCarthy, Justin Jefferson dazzle on early touchdown vs. Lions
Welcome back, J.J. McCarthy. And welcome back to the end zone, Justin Jefferson.
In his return to action after a six-week absence with a high ankle sprain, McCarthy's first drive ended with Jefferson making an outstanding one-handed reception for a 10-yard touchdown on Sunday in Detroit. It's Jefferson's second touchdown of the season, and his first since he and McCarthy connected in the fourth quarter of the season opener in Chicago.
The catch was fantastic, but the ball was also placed exactly where it needed to be. The Vikings got man coverage on the best receiver in football, and McCarthy knew exactly what to do with it.
The Vikings' opening drive couldn't have gone much better. After the Lions scored to take a 7-0 lead, rookie Myles Price returned the ensuing kickoff 61 yards and set the offense up with excellent field position.
On a second down just outside of the red zone, McCarthy nearly connected with Jordan Addison for what a touchdown, but Addison couldn't quite come down with the well-placed ball. On third and 10, McCarthy appeared to check into a screen call to Aaron Jones, which worked perfectly. And one play later, he delivered the touchdown strike to Jefferson.
McCarthy kept cooking on the Vikings' second offensive possession, too. On a third and 9 at the Lions' 38, he stepped back to avoid pressure and lofted a 31-yard pass to Addison for a huge play. On the very next play, McCarthy rolled right and found a wide open T.J. Hockenson in the end zone. After two drives, he was 5 of 7 passing for 68 yards and two touchdown passes.
The Vikings led 14-7 at the time of this story's publication.