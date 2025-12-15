J.J. McCarthy rips TD pass, Collinsworth critiques 'bizarre' fundamentals

J.J. McCarthy made one of the best plays of his young career in the first quarter of Sunday night's game against the Cowboys, then was subject to some interesting analysis from NBC's Cris Collinsworth.

McCarthy's first pass of the night was tipped at the line of scrimmage and picked off. His next four were all complete, for a total of 59 yards. And the fifth was an excellent throw for a 20-yard touchdown to Jalen Nailor while the Vikings' second-year quarterback was rolling out to his left.

JJ McCarthy delivers a TD strike rolling to his left!



MINvsDAL on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/1oLnZ2MYfQ — NFL (@NFL) December 15, 2025

Even though Nailor appeared to be covered, McCarthy flipped his hips and ripped the ball to a spot where his receiver would have a chance. Nailor separated while the ball was in the air and made the play for a score.

As the Sunday Night Football broadcast was showing the replay, Collinsworth delivered what could perhaps be described as a backhanded compliment for McCarthy.

"Watch when he releases this ball, how covered Nailor is in the back of the end zone," Collinsworth said. "Come out and around, here comes the play, that is completely covered. And yet he threw it anyway, and was able to make that throw.

"Now watch this release, he is a little bit bizarre on some of his fundamentals of throwing the football. But this guy has the courage of a lion. That thing was covered and he threw it anyway. And I think that's been the difference the last couple weeks with McCarthy. It's like, 'To heck with it. Throw it. Take a shot. Give our great receivers a chance.'"

Right on the money 🎯 @JJMcCarthy09



MINvsDAL on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/3eGl3JZWA7 — NFL (@NFL) December 15, 2025

McCarthy's mechanics have been a topic of conversation all season long when he's been healthy and on the field. They may eventually need to be revamped. But a couple weeks ago, the Vikings basically decided that discussion should wait for the offseason. Leading into last week's game against the Commanders, the directive from Kevin O'Connell to McCarthy was to simply focus on doing his job and making the right decisions. That led to the best game of his career in the win over Washington.

And that momentum has carried over into tonight's game for McCarthy, even after an unfortunate first play.

"You cannot not like him," Collinsworth said when NBC showed a clip of McCarthy high-fiving first responders before the game. "The guy, when he walks in the room, it's like somebody opened the shades and the sunshine came in. And so everybody's cheering for him. We want it to work. We just have to see it work."

More Vikings coverage