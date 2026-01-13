Jordan Addison's legal team 'confident' he'll be 'exonerated' after arrest

Jordan Addison was arrested on Monday in Tampa, Florida, for probable cause trespassing, though his legal team says it is "reviewing the viability of a claim for false arrest."

Jordan Addison mugshot

According to Hillsborough County Jail records, Addison was arrested by Seminole Indian Police at 3:46 a.m. local time on Monday and booked into the county jail at 7:33 a.m. He was released at 2:40 p.m. Monday after posting a $500 cash bond.

Addison was booked for probable cause trespassing in an occupied structure or conveyance on the 5200 block of Orient Road, which is the site of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. The alleged crime is a first-degree misdemeanor.

"On Jordan’s behalf, his legal team has already initiated the investigation, identified witnesses, and we are reviewing the viability of a claim for false arrest," Younger & Associates said on social media. "He looks forward to the legal process and upon full investigation, we are confident Mr. Addison will be exonerated."

Addison's arrest hit the news cycle just before Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah were scheduled to address the media for their annual season-ending press conference.

O'Connell said it was "premature" for him to speculate on Addison's arrest, while Adofo-Mensah delivered a more nuanced response.

"Jordan is unique because 99% of the days that Jordan Addison is a Viking, he's a joy to be around," Adofo-Mensah said. "He's incredibly intelligent, confident, responsible. And then it's like all of us: What are you like on those 1% of days? Is it the type of thing that draws attention or not? Obviously that's something we have to consider when you're talking about long-term ramifications of a contract extension and different things like that, or letting somebody like Jalen Nailor leave."

That's a big talking point because Addison is eligible for a contract extension and Nailor is due to become a free agent in March. With limited cap space, it might be a tough decision in which off-the-field issues play a role.

"We'll have those conversations, obviously. Just a few days after the season and obviously this event just happened. But always supportive of Jordan Addison," Adofo-Mensah said. "We'll continue to fact-find and see what actually happened, and then we'll have those conversations in the future."

His arrest in Tampa is his third run-in with the law since Minnesota selected him 23rd overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. In July 2023, he was cited and later pleaded guilty to driving 140 mph on a Twin Cities freeway. In June 2024, he was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Los Angeles, which he later pleaded no contest to a lesser charge. He was also benched for the first quarter of Minnesota's Week 5 game in London against the Browns after missing a team walkthrough.