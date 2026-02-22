Vikings Wide Receiver Rondale Moore Dead at 25

Tragedy has struck the Minnesota Vikings with news breaking Saturday night that wide receiver Rondale Moore has died at 25 years old. His cause of death is under investigation.

Moore's death was confirmed by the Floyd County Coroner's Office in his hometown of New Albany, Indiana, according WLKY. The New Albany Police Department issued limited information to local media, saying Moore was found “deceased in the garage of the property of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound."

The former Purdue standout's college coach, Jeff Brohm, issued a statement about Moore.

"Rondale Moore was a complete joy to coach. The ultimate competitor that would never back down to any challenge. Rondale has a work ethic that was unmatched by anyone. A great teammate that would come through in any situation," Brohm said. "We all loved Rondale and we loved his smile and competitive edge that always wanted to please everyone he came in contact with. We offer all of our thoughts and prayers to Rondale and his family and we love him very much!!!"

Moore signed with the Vikings last offseason and was projected to be WR3 or WR4 in head coach Kevin O'Connell's offense, but he suffered a season-ending knee injury when he was tackled on a punt return in the second quarter of the first preseason game on Aug. 9, 2025.

It was the first time he touched the ball in a game with the Vikings.

It was brutal news for Moore, who had missed the entire 2024 season with the Atlanta Falcons because of a knee injury and had battled multiple injuries after flashing potential as a standout slot receiver with the Arizona Cardinals.

Moore was a star for Purdue in college before the Cardinals selected him 49th overall in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He racked up 135 receptions for 1,201 yards and three touchdowns with Arizona, while adding 52 carries for 249 yards and a touchdown.

"Heartbreaking," O'Connell said after Moore was injured in the preseason opener. "Anybody at the ballpark today could feel the emotion. It's one of the most painful things for me as a head coach when I feel the emotion. I make a life out of trying to leave others better than I found them, and in that situation, there's really nothing I can do, which is the worst feeling as a head coach. So you just console him and make sure he knows he's not gonna be alone. And then you saw all of his teammates come out. He's tremendously loved and supported by those guys and all of us. It's hard to even put into words."

This is a developing story.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). You can also text MN to 741741.