Justin Jefferson takes full blame after costly drop and miscues in Vikings' loss
Justin Jefferson had a rare bad game in Minnesota's 27-19 home loss to the Ravens, but it wasn't just his stat line — four catches on 12 targets for 37 yards — that stuck out.
Uncharacteristically, Jefferson lost more battles than he won when the ball was thrown his way. Notably, he couldn't secure a perfectly thrown pass in the end zone, while also coming up short on two deep balls.
"I gotta play better. Fighting off the contact and catching the ball at the end of the day," Jefferson said.
"Oh, for sure," Jefferson said when asked if the pass that went off his hands in the end zone was the one play he'd like back the most. It happened late in the third quarter when the Vikings were trailing 19-10. Had he made the catch, the momentum could've shifted dramatically. Instead, the Vikings settled for a field goal and the Ravens scored a touchdown on the ensuing possession.
McCarthy targeted Jefferson twice on deep balls and both passes were intercepted. On the first, McCarthy threw into double coverage and Malaki Starks made a leaping interception, though one can't help but wonder if Jefferson could've made a better effort to try and make the catch.
"That's something that I kind of rely on myself to get open and fight through the contact and to make those big plays. Make those 50-50 opportunity catches look 70-30," Jefferson said. "That's something that I put on myself and something that I will continue to try to better myself in."
On the second interception, Jefferson tripped over Marlon Humphrey's feet. There was nothing anyone could to do prevent the interception from there, but Jefferson appeared disinterested when Humphrey was racking up return yards after the pick.
Was Jefferson okay physically?
"I feel like I was okay physically. The ball didn't really find my hand today. That's a part of football. That's a part of life," Jefferson said. "It's tough to get those opportunities and gotta make the most of those opportunities. Like I say, we gotta go back to it, go back to work and practice, fix the things we need to fix so on Sundays it's a cakewalk."
Jefferson was also flagged for one of Minnesota's eight false start penalties.
"Going backwards is definitely the last thing we want to do, especially before the play is even called. We just gotta lock in a little bit more, understand the play call, understand the cadence, and go out there playing relaxed — doing what we normally do," Jefferson said.