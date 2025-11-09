KOC, McCarthy defend 3rd and 1 deep shot to Jefferson that was picked off
Leading the Ravens 10-9 early in the third quarter on Sunday, the Vikings faced a 3rd and 1 at midfield. The typical move in that situation would be to run the football and try to move the chains that way. The Vikings had other plans.
J.J. McCarthy faked a pitch to Aaron Jones and dropped back into what wound up being a perfectly clean pocket. He looked downfield and threw a deep ball intended for his No. 1 target. But Justin Jefferson never got to the ball's destination. His feet got tangled up with those of Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who drifted back for one of the easiest interceptions he'll ever have.
On the ensuing offensive possession, the Ravens drove down for a field goal that gave them a lead they'd never relinquish in a 27-19 win at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Because the result was a poor one, the easy hindsight analysis is to say the Vikings should've simply run the ball in an attempt to gain a yard, knowing they could potentially do the same thing on fourth down if they had gotten stuffed. But if Jefferson keeps his balance and gets behind Humphrey for a 50-yard touchdown, Kevin O'Connell would've looked brilliant for dialing up that play call.
After the game, both O'Connell defended the choice to take the shot to Jefferson in that situation, having gotten the look they wanted with no deep safety on the field.
"We knew that was gonna be zero coverage, one on one with Justin," O'Connell said. "If we didn't get the look for the play, we were gonna get a run off, and I was planning on going for it, regardless, on fourth down."
"That ball's already left (McCarthy's) hand when Justin and Humphrey's feet get tangled up. Things like that happen in football. And I'll take Justin Jefferson one on one down the field in zero coverage as much as we can possibly do it."
McCarthy expressed a similar sentiment.
"Zero coverage, one on one, and I have the greatest receiver in the world," he said. "So I don't care who it is out there (in coverage), I'm gonna give him a chance. I didn't see him fall. It's just one of those things where, he catches it and it's great, he doesn't, it's incomplete or it's an interception and it's (effectively) a punt. 10 times out of 10, I'm gonna give him a shot."
It was a strange game for Jefferson, who has, over the past six seasons, made a very strong case for himself as the best wide receiver in the NFL. He was targeted 12 times but caught just four of them for 37 yards. It's the first time in his career that he's had at least 11 targets and wound up with fewer than six catches. Some of the incompletions were inaccurate throws from McCarthy, but others were at least somewhat catchable. The two seemed to struggle to get on the same page over the course of the day, which will have to get fixed moving forward for the Vikings to have success.
Jefferson was also the target on McCarthy's first of two interceptions. That was a deep ball into double coverage that Malaki Starks picked off after Jefferson decided not to make an attempt to go up for what would've been a difficult contested catch. And after getting tripped up on the Humphrey interception, Jefferson had a strange lack of effort during Humphrey's 27-yard return. Later in the third quarter, McCarthy targeted Jefferson in the end zone on two straight plays, and the two couldn't connect on either one.
Going back to the Humphrey interception, there's a broader argument that can be made about O'Connell's play-calling in third and short situations. He throws the ball far more often than average in those situations, despite the results not justifying that approach. But in the specific instance that led to that pick, the Vikings clearly felt good about the opportunity to take advantage of single coverage against Jefferson for a potential game-changing explosive play, knowing they'd have the opportunity to go for it on fourth down if the ball had fallen incomplete.
On a day where the Vikings had all kinds of self-inflicted wounds, the logic was sound on that play call. It was just an unfortunate break that Jefferson lost his footing and ended up on the turf.