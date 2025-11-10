KOC gives injury updates on Jonathan Greenard, Ryan Kelly, other Vikings
Vikings standout edge defender Jonathan Greenard appears to have avoided a serious injury after leaving Sunday's game against the Ravens with a shoulder ailment. His status for this week's game against the Bears is up in the air, but Greenard at least has a chance to play in that one, according to Kevin O'Connell. And if he does miss time, it doesn't sound like it'll be an extended absence.
"Got some good news on JG," O'Connell said on Monday. "(We'll) see how he does throughout the week. He's sore today, but we'll see if he can get some time in this week on the practice field and potentially be available for this Sunday. I do think we avoided a long-term injury with him."
Greenard was in pain after diving at Lamar Jackson's feet during a scramble by the Ravens' quarterback early in third quarter. He went to the medical tent on the sideline for evaluation and eventually was taken back to the locker room and ruled out for the rest of the day.
Through nine games this season, Greenard probably has the strongest argument as the Vikings' best defensive player. He only has two sacks, but he leads Minnesota in pressures (36), QB hits (9), and tackles for loss (10). Greenard plays a ton of snaps and is consistently very good as both a pass rusher and run defender. He had 12 sacks and 18 total TFL in a Pro Bowl 2024 campaign after signing a four-year deal with the Vikings in free agency.
The Vikings will certainly be hoping Greenard can progress this week and be healthy enough to play on Sunday in what is essentially a must-win game for their playoff hopes against the Bears. He had seven pressures in Week 1 against Caleb Williams and Chicago. If Greenard can't play, Dallas Turner would step into a starting role opposite Andrew Van Ginkel at OLB.
Other Vikings injury updates
Among other injury news from O'Connell on Monday, safety Theo Jackson has cleared the concussion protocol and will be back in action this week. Tight end Josh Oliver (foot) should return to practice and have a chance to play after missing the last couple weeks. And starting center Ryan Kelly, who has now missed five straight games due to his second concussion in a short span, could have his practice window opened soon. That's a big step toward any player returning from IR.
"Ryan Kelly, we're still figuring out exactly when it takes place, but barring anything changing here, (we) anticipate maybe opening his window at some point in time soon," O'Connell said.
Blake Brandel has played the last five games at center during Kelly's absence. The Vikings still haven't had one snap this season with all five of their starting offensive linemen on the field.