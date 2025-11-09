Vikings lose key defender to shoulder injury during Ravens game
The Vikings will play the rest of Sunday's game against the Ravens without arguably their best defensive player. Outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard went down hard and suffered a shoulder injury in the third quarter. After initially being listed as questionable to return, he has now been ruled out for the remainder of the contest.
The play where he got hurt was a Lamar Jackson rush in the red zone around five minutes into the third quarter. Greenard dove at Jackson's feet, landed awkwardly, and appeared to be in significant pain after the play. He was down for a bit, being looked at by medical personnel, before being helped up and jogging to the blue medical tent. Greenard ultimately went back to the locker room and was ruled out later in the third quarter.
This is a major loss for the Vikings. In our recent midseason awards article, we named Greenard as Minnesota's defensive player of the year for the first half. He has just two sacks, but he came into Sunday's game with 33 pressures, nine quarterback hits, and ten tackles for loss. Greenard, who had 12 sacks last season, has been a consistent pass rusher and an excellent run defender for the Vikings from his OLB position.
Second-year player Dallas Turner figures to take on close to an every-down role opposite Andrew Van Ginkel while Greenard is out. Turner had a sack of Jackson wiped off the board in the first half of the game due to the infamous "body weight" roughing the passer rule.
Greenard, 28, was a third-round pick by the Texans out of Florida in 2020. He broke out for Houston in a contract year in 2023, recording 12.5 sacks. The Vikings then signed him to a four-year, $76 million contract in free agency. Greenard instantly rewarded that decision by posting 12 sacks, 18 total tackles for loss, 4 forced fumbles, and 3 pass breakups in his first year with Minnesota. He was named to his first career Pro Bowl and got some down-ballot Defensive Player of the Year votes, finishing 11th.
This year, Greenard had an outstanding training camp and has continued to play at a high level in Brian Flores' system. He could have several more sacks than he does — quarterbacks have slipped out of his grasp on several occasions — but his importance to the Vikings is undeniable. This is a big injury loss, especially if Greenard has to miss additional time.
We'll see if Kevin O'Connell provides an update after the game.