Let the latest round of Kirk Cousins-Vikings speculation begin
It's time to reignite the Kirk Cousins-to-the-Vikings rumor mill. With the Vikings' current QB struggles and the NFL trade deadline less than two weeks away, the Minnesota-Cousins chatter is has resumed.
In a look at the 25 trade possibilities, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler listed the Vikings as a fit for Cousins if he does get dealt at the deadline. However, Fowler only gives that a 20% chance of happening.
"He is 37, and he struggled with interceptions last season (16), but Cousins could help a team in a bind," Fowler wrote, noting that Cousins is owed $10 million guaranteed in 2026. "Carson Wentz's Week 7 struggles with the Vikings make a Cousins reunion in Minneapolis a convenient talking point for fans and media, even with J.J. McCarthy soon returning from an ankle injury."
While this remains, as Fowler put it, a "convenient talking point," it doesn't really land in the realm of realism. For one, Cousins is on a massive contract that few teams, especially the Vikings, are going to want to take on.
On top of the unwieldy salary figures, Cousins isn't really that much of an upgrade over Wentz.
Last season, in 14 games, Cousins threw for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. He averaged 250.6 passing yards per game on a 66.9% completion rate. This season, in four starts, Wentz is averaging 268.0 passing yards per game with a 66.9% completion rate. They're essentially the same QB, except that Wentz is being paid nearly $26 million less than Cousins and has no guaranteed money next year.
The Vikings moved on from Cousins in the spring of 2024 so they could fully embrace the rookie QB contract. McCarthy's injuries have certainly put a damper on that, but unless there is a long-term concern about his ability to stay on the field, there's no reason to bail on McCarthy for a 37-year-old who clearly hasn't been the same since tearing his Achilles in 2023.
Minnesota could've gone after Cousins or Aaron Rodgers, or brought back Sam Darnold or Daniel Jones, but they elected to hand the keys to McCarthy and then added a trustworthy backup in Wentz in a preseason trade. They also have Max Brosmer, who impressed as an undrafted rookie, ready to take snaps if necessary.
The Vikings made their quarterback plans solid long ago, and the only logical route to them trading for Cousins if McCarthy and Wentz suffer season-ending injuries and they think Cousins has enough in the tank to lead them to the Super Bowl.
Any other situation resulting in a trade for Cousins would be front office malpractice.